Zark’s, Che’Lu dispute Aspirants’ Cup crown

Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University and Che’Lu Bar & Grill-San Sebastian College battle it out today for the right to be the owner of the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Jawbreakers and the Revellers fight for all the marbles in their 4 p.m. winner-take-all tussle.

Behind a searing start, Zark’s-Lyceum forged a deciding Finals Game Three with a 98-90 victory last Thursday at the same venue.

Head coach Topex Robinson believes that his Jawbreakers could grab the championship should they stay focused on their vision.

It’s about us inspiring others. We’re not going to get away from that. That has been our mantra since we started this campaign,” said Robinson.

The 38-year old mentor will lean anew on Conference Most Valuable Player CJ Perez along with standouts Jaycee Marcelino, Mike Nzeusseu and Jesper Ayaay.

Perez fired a team-high 15 points on top of seven rebounds and four assists, Marcelino drained 13 markers while Cameroonian big man Nzeusseu and Ayaay chipped in 11 points apiece in their crucial Game Two win.

Che’Lu-San Sebastian coach Stevenson Tiu, on the other hand, still trusts his veteran crew to snare the crown despite losing grip of the momentum.

“My players are veterans that’s why I still trust them. Their will to win is always there and as long as it is there, we have a chance,” said Tiu.

Tiu and his wards won the best-of-three series opener, 107-103, last week at the Pasig City Sports Center but failed to achieve a title sweep.

The veteran coach will pin his hopes on Allyn Bulanadi and RK Ilagan while he expects to see more from Michael Calisaan, Samboy De Leon and Cedrick Ablaza.

Bulanadi drilled in a game-best 23 points and Ilagan chalked 13 markers in the previous outing. Calisaan was held to seven points while seasoned cagers De Leon and Ablaza were limited to five and four points, respectively.