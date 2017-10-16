Zen Rooms to add 6 more cities to PH network

ROCKET Internet subsidiary Zen Rooms plans to add five or six more cities to its budget hotel network in the Philippines over the next few years.

“We started in the Philippines 18 months ago. We will be adding more cities,” Zen Rooms co-founder and managing director Nathan Boublil told reporters on the sidelines of the 3rd Annual Private Equity & Venture Forum held at Fairmont Makati Hotel.

Zen Rooms is a budget hotel network with a presence in Manila, Baguio, Boracay, Cebu City, Pampanga, Tagaytay, Puerto Galera, Bohol, Batangas, Siquijor, Dumaguete, Davao City, and Palawan.

It operates more than 5,000 hotel rooms in more than 35 locations across Southeast Asia. As of January this year, it had more than 600 rooms in various locations in the Philippines.

“Wherever we go, we would have to propose,” Boublil said, noting that Zen Rooms will look at favorite tourist destinations to offer accommodation.

“It will happen in the next 10 years that more franchises will come,” Boublil said, noting that “there is not enough affordable [hotel]options in the Philippines.”

Last June, Zen Rooms announced the launch of Zen Homes, which are fully equipped studio units in high-end condo towers with hotel-like services at a lower price.