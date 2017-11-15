‘Zero’ crime incident during Asean Summit, says local govt official

THERE was “zero crime incident” during the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, an official from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Wednesday.

“We remain confident that until all the delegates and guests shall have departed the country, we will register zero crime incident,” DILG Officer-In-Charge Catalino Cuy said in a statement.

Cuy said the summit went “smoothly” on Tuesday as no untoward incidents were reported.

“There were no disruptions to the events scheduled for the day, all because the public cooperated and our troops were vigilant and observed existing police protocols,” Cuy said.

He said authorities were optimistic that the remaining events this Wednesday and other remaining activities would “turn out perfectly as well.”

Militants and police clashed in Manila on Sunday and Monday, the first day of the summit.

“Water cannons” and Long Range Acoustic Device (LRAD) were used against the militants.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director General Oscar Albayalde said the use of the LRAD began under former President Gloria Arroyo. He assured protesters that the device was “not lethal”. RJ CARBONELL