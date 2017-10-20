Zero votes in 2016 polls ‘statistically improbable’

Presidential adviser on political affairs Francis Tolentino on Friday said he got zero votes in some towns, a result that was “statistically improbable,” adding that there were 2013 ballots in some ballot boxes in Calbayog City, Samar.

Tolentino, former chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority who lost in the 2016 senatorial elections, filed an election protest last year against Sen. Leila de Lima.

He was at the Senate Electoral Tribunal on the third day of a ballot recount.

He told reporters that “’yung Calbayog, Samar, nagtataka kami… merong mga ballots na from the 2013 elections and we’re referring to 2016 senatorial elections so kinukwestyon namin ‘yun, bakit ‘yung laman nung iba are 2013 ballots [the Calbayog, Samar [ballot boxes], we are wondering… there were 2013 election ballots and we’re referring to 2016 senatorial elections so we are questioning that, why the contents of some are 2013 ballots].”

De Lima won the last of the 12 senatorial slots in the 2016 elections, with Tolentino losing by 1,332,972 votes.

According to Tolentino, he got zero votes in Isabela City, Sumisip and Tabuan-Lasa in Basilan; Turtle Islands in Tawi-Tawi; and Parang and Matanog in Maguindanao.

“Kinukwestiyon namin iyon… kasi for instance… province-wide I won in Maguindanao. So statistically improbable naman na may towns ka na zero when you won in the province…even in the capital town,” he said [We are questioning that… because for instance… province-wide, I won in Maguindanao. So it is statistically improbable that you have towns where you got zero when you won in the province… even in the capital town].”