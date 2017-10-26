Zhengzhou University’s 7-year-old ‘early bird program’ still popular among students

A university in Central China’s Henan Province has been running a successful ”early bird program” to encourage students to rise early, using complimentary breakfast as incentives, youth.cn reported.

Zhengzhou University, located in the province’s capital, says the first 480 students who participate each day will receive a breakfast voucher to use at the campus canteen.

Students meet at 6:30 am and then complete one of three 20-minute missions to win a voucher, according to a university notice.

The morning mission options are an 800-meter run, 20 minutes of another form of exercise and 20 minutes of reading, the notice says.

Those who complete the missions on time win a breakfast voucher worth three yuan.

The activity has taken place every week since 2010 and is still applauded by students. “I was just being curious the first time I took part in the program, but now rising early has become a habit,” said a student. GLOBAL TIMES