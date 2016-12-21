Zhou vs Nietes

While it is not yet official, the bout between our very own Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and China’s Zhou Shiming is one interesting subject.

Nietes is the very antithesis of Shiming, because the Filipino does not have an amateur career while the Chinese has won two Olympic gold medals (2008 and 2012) and another gold in the 2011 World Amateur Boxing Championships. From what I have read, Nietes was a janitor in a boxing gym when he decided to lace up gloves, and his discipline and grit resulted in his collaring world titles in two divisions (minimum weight or 105 pounds and junior flyweight or 108 pounds).

Nietes (39-1-4 with 22 knockouts) is the No. 3 contender in The Ring magazine’s flyweight rankings while Shiming (9-1-0 with 2 KOs) is at No. 9. Although the Chinese is the World Boxing Organization flyweight champion, he is ranked lower than the Filipino who has yet to win a crown in the division.

Pitting n professional boxer with an outstanding amateur record against a multi-weight champion with no amateur experience is a potential marquee bout, but by the way I see things, Shiming will have a hard time shining against Nietes.

Even without an amateur career, Nietes is one of the few Filipino fighters who has good offensive and defensive skills, and has an edge in punching power.

Both fighters do not have an edge in physical make up, with Shiming standing 5”4.5’ with a 64.5-inch reach and Nietes measuring 5’3” with a 65.5-inch wingspan.

Since Nietes vs Shiming has not yet been made official, I really doubt if the Chinese would be willing to risk getting into the ring with a fighter like Nietes.

But please, let this fight push through.

Even if Nietes has the edge in skills and punching power, the Chinese has proven to be gritty fighter who is willing to trade. And he can take a punch!

Also, Shiming can throw combinations once he sees his opponent reeling or when he realizes he can trade leather without hitting the deck.

Shiming also feels he is carrying the weight of his country whenever he enters the ring, and realizes he must always give his best to win. But that could be the cause of his downfall if he faces Nietes.

Nietes can also throw combinations and is good at setting up his right cross and Shiming proved to be somewhat of a sucker for the right cross when he faced Thailand’s Amnat Ruenrong in March 2015 in a losing bid for the International Boxing Federation world flyweight title. It must have been painful for Chinese boxing fans who watched that bout because the Thai boxer toyed with Shiming at some points of the fight.

Against lesser opponents, Shiming is willing to trade leather and moves a lot. But against Ruenrong, he chose to face the Thai squarely and tried to land the one punch or combination to turn the tide. The Chinese failed.

Ruenrong is No. 5 in The Ring flyweight rankings and he deserves to be in that spot despite not having a world championship.

With Nietes ranked No. 3 in The Ring flyweight rankings, we can somehow conclude the Filipino is better than the Thai fighter. Ruenrong’s record is 17-1 with 5 KO and lost by knockout to our very own Johnriel Casimero, the IBF flyweight champion, in June this year. Casimero (23-3 with 15 KOs) is No. 2 in The Ring flyweight rankings.

I’m not going to make any bold predictions on Nietes vs Shiming but it’s obvious the Chinese will have his hands full against the Filipino. So is this a marquee bout? Or does it look like a cobra or anaconda is going to swallow its prey?