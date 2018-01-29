The Zobel brothers’ more than P100-M taxable income

JAIME Augusto Zobel de Ayala and his brother Fernando are listed on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) as chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the 15-person board of the Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI). Although they belong to the family who owns the bank, the Zobel brothers have appointed professionals to manage BPI.

An ownership report as of Feb. 28, 2017 listed PCD Nominee Corp. as holder of 1.363 billion BPI common shares, equivalent to 34.602 percent of 3.939 billion outstanding BPI common shares. As record stockholder, PCD Nominee held 968.027 million BPI common shares, or 24.575 percent, for foreigners, and 395.461 million BPI common shares, or 10.04 percent, for Filipinos.

Isn’t it surprising that foreigners topped Filipinos in the ownership of BPI common shares? The big gap of more than 14 percent is something that the bank’s Filipino public stockholders should think about.

The bank’s DIS showed four other beneficial stockholders of the bank, led by Ayala Corp. (AC), which owned 858.599 million BPI shares, or 21.797 percent, as of Feb. 28, 2017. The three others were Liontide Holdings Inc., holding 837.631 million BPI shares, or 21.265 percent; and AC International Finance Limited of Cayman Islands, 341.845 million BPI shares, or 8.678 percent.

Zobel-owned Liontide

Only the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Manila was fourth in the list of principal stockholders, with 327.904 million BPI shares, or 8.325 percent.

In an explanatory note, BPI said, “AC owns 80.80 percent of the outstanding shares of Liontide Holdings Inc. (formerly Ayala DBS Holdings Inc.), which translates to 73.80 percent effective ownership.” The ownership profile did not name the other stockholders of Liontide who held the remaining 19.20 percent not owned by AC.

The holdings of BPI’s significant stockholders and other beneficial owners will increase as a result of the bank’s stock rights offering. The capital expansion requires the expansion of the bank’s authorized capital stock to 7 billion shares from 4.9 billion shares, the main reason for the rights offering.

As of Jan. 17, 2018, BPI had yet to announce the details of the stock rights offer, such as the number of BPI shares to be offered and the price per BPI share. It expects to raise P50 billion from the bank’s additional stock issuances.

BPI has 3.929 billion outstanding common shares, of which 3.927 billion shares are listed, according to its Jan. 25, 2018 report.

Highest paid executives

Cesar P. Consing, BPI president and chief executive officer, leads the bank’s five highest paid executives. The four others are Joseph Albert L. Gotuaco, Ramon L. Jocson, Antonio V. Paner and Simon R. Paterno, executive vice presidents.

The filing also listed Gotuaco and Paner as holding concurrent positions as chief finance officer and treasurer, respectively.

As BPI’s highest paid executives, the bank paid them a group salary of P122.586 million and bonus of P65.802 million in 2015; and a salary of P129.633 million and bonus of P65.765 million in 2016.

Last year, BPI only estimated their pays and perks. It said in the same PSE posting that the group would receive P133.522 million in salary and P67.738 million as bonus.

Like many other listed companies, BPI has yet to individualize the pays and perks of its five highest paid executives.

In the same report, BPI said it paid “all other unnamed officers as a group” a salary of P4.575 billion and bonus of P586.134 million in 2015; and a salary of P7.234 billion and bonus of P829.611 million in 2016. Last year, it estimated the group’s compensation at salary of P7.451 billion and bonus of P854.499 million in 2017.

Among BIR’s top 500 taxpayers

While brothers Jaime Augusto and Fernando were not among BPI’s highest paid executives, they made it to the list of BIR’s top 500 taxpayers.

As of Jan. 22, 2016, the BIR said Jaime Augusto was at No. 23 and Fernando at No. 24 among the agency’s 500 top taxpayers for taxable year 2014. The two Zobels paid income taxes of P37.466 million and P34.724 million, respectively.

Based on the income tax payments of P37.466 million by Jaime and P34.724 million by Fernando, Due Diligencer’s computations resulted in taxable income of P117.690 million for Jaime and P108.623 million for Fernando.

With that kind of income alone, one would think the Zobel brothers should be included in the BPI list of highest paid executives. But why are they not? Or did the bulk of their income come from earnings outside of the BPI? Just asking.

esdperez@gmail.com