Zobels lord it over AC and subsidiaries

LISTED companies post their disclosures on the website of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE). Their contents are reported here for the information of the public. In the case of Ayala Corp. (AC) and other publicly traded stocks, their filings serve as the only source of information for minority investors, who don’t have any other kind of link with insiders.

In another piece that appeared in this space on Monday, Due Diligencer analyzed the content of the general information sheet (GIS) posted on May 22, 2017 on the PSE website. In that filing, or disclosure, the company told the public about the number of stockholders who owned both common and preferred shares.

In its GIS, Ayala, which uses AC as market symbol, listed Mermac Inc. as owner of 303.689 million common shares and 159.684 million voting preferred shares. Mermac’s holdings were equivalent to 48.888 percent of 621.19 million outstanding AC common shares, and 79.842 percent of 200 million outstanding AC voting preferred shares.

(Note. Due Diligencer uses 890.726 million shares as AC’s outstanding capital stock, which includes 638.606 million common shares, and 252.12 million preferred shares.)

The same GIS showed Mermac as holder of 52.0343 percent of 890.726 million outstanding capital stock. AC listed the equivalent at 53.40 percent.

Zobel-owned Mermac

As the holding company of the Zobels, Mermac has AC as its only subsidiary. A public ownership report (POR) posted on April 16, 2018 on the PSE website listed Mermac as a principal stockholder, owning 265.626 million common shares, or 47.74 percent.

Based on the same POR, public stockholders owned 320.978 million AC common shares as of April 16, 2018. Their holdings were equivalent to 51.66 percent, according to AC’s ownership disclosure.

As of March 31, 2018, Mermac topped AC’s 100 biggest stockholders. PCD Nominee Corp. held, as of the same cut-off date, 186.367 million AC common shares, or 29.996 percent, for foreigners, and 78.561 million AC common shares, or 12.665 percent, for Filipinos. When these percentages were added together, their total holdings reached an equivalent of 42.641 percent.

Mitsubishi Corp., the Zobels’ Japanese partner, held 37.771 million AC common shares, or 6.079 percent. Mitsubishi Logistics Corp. owned 360,512AC common shares, or 0.058 percent.

The SM group, which is owned by businessman Henry Sy Sr. and his family, held AC common shares through three subsidiaries – Shoemart Inc., 7.529 million AC common shares, or 1.212 percent; Sysmart Inc., 1.501 million AC common shares, or 0.241 percent; and SM Investments Corp., 1.419 million AC common shares, or 0.228 percent.

Due Diligencer’s take

If the public investors are wondering how they ended up as AC’s majority stockholders as shown by the filings, they should ask the company’s board how this happened and continues to happen. Perhaps, they could ask the Zobels’ listed holding company to explain why they are shown in the filings as owners of a controlling 51.66 percent interest, which is even more than Mermac’s AC common share holdings of 296.626 million AC common shares, or 47.74 percent.

It is really surprising to see such ownership report when the definitive information statements – such as this one filed by AC, but also similar reports filed by other listed companies – attribute so many common shares to the public. Imagine, in AC’s case, they are even THE majority stockholders!

Why do regulatory authorities allow this? Only SEC officials and PSE leadership know the answer.

Even Ayala Land Inc. (ALI), whose common shares are also publicly traded, credited the public with 7.672 billion ALI common shares, or 52.10 percent. The same POR listed AC as the only principal stockholder, with 6.924 billion ALI common shares, or 47.02 percent.

These percentages should be a big surprise for ALI’s public stockholders, who, after all, do not hold that much ownership. Imagine, their holdings in Ayala Land even topped those of AC! How could this be possible when the same board gets re-elected every annual stockholders meeting?

If the public stockholders are, indeed, the real owners of such holdings as shown by the filings, they must have control of ALI’s nine-person board and AC’s seven-person board. But in reality, why don’t they hold such control? Just asking.

