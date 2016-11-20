Zoleta earns bronze in Asian Soft Tennis Championships

Noelle Conchita Corazon Zoleta gave the Philippines its first medal in the 8th Asian Soft Tennis Championships with a bronze performance in the women’s singles being held at the Fukuda Denshi Hills carpet courts.

Zoleta, a former tennis player who played in the Federation Cup, took a 2-1 lead in the race to 4 games in the semifinal round before Chinese Feng Zixuan rallied to win, 4-2.

The other Filipinos who bowed out of the singles competitions were Mikoff Manduriao over Chinese Huang Yiping, 2-4; Vince Carlo Ramiscal over Japanese Masuda Kento, 1-4; Vicente Anasta over Chinese Zhou Mo, 1-4; Princess Catindig over Feng, 1-4; and Ana Saguiped over Taiwanese Feng Tzu-Yu, 0-4.

Next for the Filipino athletes are the doubles competition in the men’s, women’s and mixed division.

PNA