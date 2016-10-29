Zonta Makati mounts ‘Filipinaz Fair’

The Zonta Club of Makati and Environs brings back the Filipinaz Fair on November 4 to 6 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the SMX Convention Center at SM Aura Premier just in time of the holiday season.

For years, this bazaar has been known as one of the most well-curated shopping festivals in the country. The event showcases products such as furniture, home and Christmas decor, haute couture wear and accessories from 100 exhibitors.

Fantastic finds include exquisite fashion jewelry by Mila Imson’s Kit Silver, All That Glitters, Calima Jewelry (founded by Bogotan designer Claudia Hernandez), and Juliana Santos Garrett’s Eccentrics, which features one-of-a-kind fashion accessories using unconventional material such as carabao bone).

There are also whimsical soft bags by Threads and Trends, indigenous shawls, ponchos, and tunics by Iloilo’s Tinukib Foundation, unique and indigenous clutches and totes by John Carlo, colorful crochet bags by Yvettes Collection, innovative bags in indigenous materials by Decena Collection, and finely crafted tunics by Unic Tunic.

The Christmas Village in a festive Filipino setting—with a group of Christmas décor exhibitors, together with exhibitors for regional foods, sweets, and drinks —highlights the bazaar.

Filipinaz Fair is the only bazaar created by women specifically for women’s advocacies. All proceeds are used to further the many women-empowering projects of the club, among them are the Psychological Center in Marillac Hills that offers individual and group psychological care for over 200 sexually abused children; the Empowering Women Scholarship Program which advocates the prevention of violence against women through education; and the NO to Early Marriage and Teenage Pregnancy Advocacy, a series of workshops targeted towards teenagers that seek to give proper information on the realities of relationships, pregnancy and marriage.

The club’s HNH (Health, Nutrition and Hygiene) Program is a six-month initiative that creates supplemental feeding programs for malnourished children. It also provides warehouse facilities that make it possible for food and hygiene product donations to be stored and distributed to target beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, ZCME’s Kababaihan is a holistic program for women that aims to transform individual through values formation and spirituality such as regular First Friday masses, cenacle, bible reading, spiritual guidance of a priest.

The club also offers health services and livelihood programs for the marginalized communities in Makati and Taguig Cities. Zonta Club of Makati and Environs’ (ZCME) seeks to uplift the lives of woman and girls through advocacy and projects such as health services, skills training, and livelihood generation and values formation.