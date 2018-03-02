Zoomanity group to launch PH’s first and only wax museum

Following on from its successful work in the entertainment and amusement industry, Zoomanity Group is in the process of developing one of the most awaited attractions in the Philippines, the Wax Muzooeum. Announced in Makati Sports Club. Zoomanity Group gave a sneak peek of what they will offer by unveiling a Michael Jackson Wax Figure together with Zoomanity Group CEO Mr. Robert Laurel Yupangco, DOT Tourism Promotions Board COO Mr. Cesar Montano, and several business partners as a highlight on their Travel and Tour Operators’ Day Event.

The Wax Muzooeum will feature a diverse range of personalities from Philippine national heroes to international celebrities. The museum will also feature the different ethnic groups of the Philippines to bring awareness about several

indigenous tribes that have managed to keep their cultural identity alive. The company will develop The Wax Muzooeum to engage people of all ages, abilities and experiences to imagine, develop their creative thinking skills and have a glimpse of the past as we create a unique, creative and educational environment in which every individual will learn and travel through time.

Following their mission and vision which is the 4 E’s (Education, Environmental Conservation, Exhibit and Entertainment), Zoomanity Group makes certain that all their parks constantly carry on these four ideas. Their theme parks are kid-friendly, family-oriented, and education focused with unique entertaining shows.

* * *

Meanwhile, knowing the love of people for Eat-All-You-Can restaurants, Chefmate Food Corporation of Zoomanity Group opens UnliCity @ Century at 3F Century City Mall in Makati. Expect a wide variety of unlimited food from Korean Barbecue and Japanese Sushi to Coffee and Desserts in Al fresco dining. The food hub is also set to have unlimited Wi-Fi to all its customers making their stay cozy and worthwhile.

If it’s modern and authentic Japanese food that you want, then Jinsei Sushi Bar is the place for you. Have a taste of its best seller dishes like unlimited sushi, yakitori, and many more others. Top it all off by treating yourself to unlimited desserts and beverages like the famous halo-halo, yogurt and beer.

For Korean food lovers, Samgyupsalamat by Korean Alley is your ultimate spot. Eat your heart out at this restaurant that offers ala carte orders and unlimited Korean barbecue served with several dishes, vegetables and soup.

The much awaited Pet Friendly Café is also joining the fun, Kissaten is set to offer Japanese specialty Coffee All-You-Can complete with pastries and snacks. Guests will be able to stay and work all day in this modern coffee hub.