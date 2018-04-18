Zsa Zsa Padilla celebrates ‘best day of her life’ through music

One occasion, three important events. Divine Diva Zsa Zsa Padilla is excited to hit the concert stage after more than a year come May 11 to mark her 35th anniversary in showbiz, her 54th birthday and Mother’s Day in a single show.

Aptly titled “The Best Day Of My Life,” Padilla excitedly shared at a media conference that May has always been a red letter month for her what with her birthday on May 28, shortly after Mother’s Day, which falls this year on May 13.

“I had a frozen shoulder, which was one reason I couldn’t do a concert last year, but I’m OK now,” Padilla explained when asked why she had been away from the concert scene longer than usual.

“But my comeback will be really special—I have for my guests [my daughters]Karylle [Tatlonghari-Yuzon] and Zia [Quizon]!” she added with glee.

Thankfully, despite her absence from the concert stage, Padilla has always been visible to the public, her acting career taking front and center with such high-impact roles as “Wildflower’s” Red Dragon, opposite Maja Salvador’s Lily Cruz in the hit teleserye; as well as her weekly musical performances in ASAP.

Nevertheless, Padilla acknowledges that even in a span of a year, music can evolve so much so much so that she continues to keep updated with top hits here in abroad via Spotify and You Tube.

“My daughters find me weird for knowing all the current songs,” the Internet savvy singer laughed, even as she holds the distinction of being the first Filipino to have her own personal domain (zsazsapadilla.com) before social media took the world by storm.

Amid all the new sound, however, the Divine Diva decided sing her original songs for the concert—the likes of “Point Of No Return” by Louie Ocampo and “Hiram” by George Canseco, among many others—which established her as a solo artist.

She realized she should when her friends told her they cannot relate to the millennials’ music these days.

“For my audience, they need to identify what a song says. It was only last year I understood what they were saying, so that for my audience–my own league–we really go for the mellow songs,” she said.

She rightly noted too that the songs composed by the likes of Willy Cruz and George Canseco, to name a few, are of a different level in terms of lyrical melody.

Asked if she has thought of doing a revival of her songs just like Olivia Newton-John recently did with her hit, “I Honestly Love You”, Padilla said it will not be that easy since the recording rights are owned by Viva Records and Vicor Music Corporation.

What she can surely do though is sing every classic Zsa Zsa Padilla single in her concert, that have made Filipinos fall in love over and over again, perhaps even cry at times, as she does what she does best.

Presented by Resorts World Manila in cooperation with Ultimate Shows, “Zsa Zsa Padilla: The Best Day Of My Life” is directed by Paolo Valenciano with Homer Flores as musical director.