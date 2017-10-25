Zubiri berates Solano for disputing medical report on hazing death

SENATOR Juan Miguel Zubiri berated John Paul Solano for trying to cover-up the death of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd by claiming that the freshman law student died of a pre-existing heart disease, and not from hazing.

Castillo died on Sept. 17 after participating in the initiation rites of the Aegis Juris fraternity of the University of Santo Tomas (UST).

Solano, a medical technologist and a member of the fraternity, tried to revive Castillo after he collapsed during the initiation rites. He later brought Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital (CGH) where the victim was pronounced dead on arrival.

Solano cited a medico legal report, which showed that Castillo had an enlarged heart. Zubiri, however, rejected Solano’s “alibi.”

“Regardless of any pre-condition of which the parents completely deny, its obvious that they are just try to find excuses for Atio’s murder,” he said.

“So how can they explain the discoloration of the body due to massive hematoma?” the senator asked.

Zubiri added, “How can they dispute the medico legal finding of DNA of Atio on the paddle used by the Aegis Juris fratmen of which is illegal to use under the anti- hazing law.”

“Does he (Solano) even have proof of his statement being that Atio is an athlete football player of Colegio San Agustin?” he said.

“Clearly, Solano is lying through his teeth, covering up for his frat brods like a criminal syndicate member,” he said.

Zubiri said Solano should be punished as well for conspiracy, obstruction of justice and perjury for Castillo’s death.

“Ngayon naman ay hindi na ang Senado ang ginagago ni Solano kundi ginagago niya na ang buong Pilipinas (Now, it’s not only the Senate that Solano is trying to fool but the entire Philippines),” he said.

“Their alibi clearly shows a massive disrespect for Atio, his family and the Filipino people,” he said. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO