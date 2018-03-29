Zubiri eyes new Cordillera region

SEN. Juan Miguel Zubiri has filed a bill that seeks to establish the Autonomous Region of the Cordillera (ARC) to replace the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), which is home to over 1.2 million indigenous peoples (IPs).

Senate Bill 1678 aims to establish “a political entity, provide for its basic structure of government in recognition of the justness and cause of the Cordillerans and to secure their identity and posterity and allow for meaningful governance.”

“Thirty one years since the promulgation of the Constitution, the region of Cordillera has yet to achieve real autonomy,” Zubiri said.

He said that the establishment of an autonomous region of Cordillera “is important to provide a basic structure of government in the region and to secure the identity and the cultural heritage of the Cordillera.

CAR is home to a number of indigenous tribes collectively known as the Igorot.

There are 12 ethnolinguistic groups in the Cordillera Administrative Region, namely the Applai, Balangao (sometimes known as Baliwon), Bontok, Kankanaey, Iwak, Karao, Ibaloy, Kalanguya, Isnag, Kalinga and Tingguian.

The area of the proposed ARC will consist of the city and provinces that should “vote favorably in the plebiscite called for the ratification of this Organic Act pursuant to Section 18, Article 10 of the Constitution,” Zubiri said.

The coverage of the plebiscite shall be the provinces of Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and the chartered city of Baguio.

Aside from the IRA (internal revenue allotment), the national government must provide the ARC an annual assistance of P10 billion for the first five years and P5 billion for the next five years.

The National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) has reported that there are 1,252,962 IPs residing in the region.

In 2015, CAR has contributed 1.8 percent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Palay, corn and cabbage were the region’s major crops. CAR is the country’s top producer of cabbage.

“Through the establishment of an Autonomous Region of Cordillera, the people from the Cordilleras will have the opportunity to decide on what policies and programs will best fit the region and at the same time have the freedom to pursue their political, economic, social and cultural development within the framework of the national sovereignty and in accordance with their local practices and cultural heritage and identity,” Zubiri said.

“Through regional autonomy, underdevelopment and poverty in the Cordilleras can be more effectively addressed,” he added.

Under SB 1678, any two or more provinces and/or cities voting favorably for this Organic act in the plebiscite shall comprise the Autonomous Region in the Cordillera.

The interim seat of the regional government would be in the Baguio City.

The ARC will have a Regional Governor, Regional Vice Governor, and members of the Regional Assembly.

“Candidates for regional governor, vice governor, and members of the Regional Assembly must not be related to the incumbent elected regional officials within the 4th degree of consanguinity or affinity,” Zubiri said.

Each province and city should elect their own representatives to the Regional Assembly.