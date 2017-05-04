Zubiri named 2019 SEAG organizing committee chairman

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez said on Thursday that President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri as chairman of the organizing committee for the country’s hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games (SEAG).

“We already informed Joey Romasanta to tell POC (Philippine Olympic Committee) president Jose Cojuangco Jr. that the President appointed Senator Zubiri as SEAG organizing committee chairman for 2019,” said Ramirez.

Ramirez said the appointment was confirmed through Special Assistant to the President Bong Go.

“Senator Zubiri will call a meeting to the POC-PSC anytime next week and we will know the set up of the organizing committee. As the host country, the POC cannot operate without the government. So the role of Zubiri is to represent the President and the government,” he added.

“The organizing committee will be run by the POC and it’s a collaboration under the chairman. If you look at the setup before, the POC is there and the PSC. The POC will be the one running the technical aspect while us (PSC) will provide the money and the government offices to help the POC.”

When the country hosted the 2005 SEA Games, Obet Pagdangan was named the head of the defunct Philippine Southeast Asian Games Committee.

“We, at the POC, welcome Senator Zubiri’s appointment,” said Romasanta.

JOSEF T. RAMOS