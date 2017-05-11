Zubiri named PKF honorary chairman

The Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) recently named Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri as honorary chairman.

The 49-year old senator was also lately appointed chairman of the organizing committee of the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which the country will be hosting.

“I am honored to be the chairman of the Karatedo [Federation]. I am hoping that we can contribute a lot for the betterment of karate in our country,” said Zubiri in a statement.

Part of Zubiri’s plan during his term is to include karate in the Palarong Pambansa or National Games.

“I learned that karate is not part of Palarong Pambansa though karatedo is present throughout the country. I will talk to Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones so that they may consider including karate in the 2018 edition of Palarong Pambansa,” added Zubiri.

Zubiri was a karatedo player since he was nine years old before shifting to taekwondo two years later. Apart from the two mentioned combat sports, Zubiri is also an arnis expert.

Meanwhile, Zubiri welcomed the challenge of being the chairman of the SEA Games organizing committee adding that he will try his best to work in harmony with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

“I know it will be very hard. Yes, I am honored to accept the challenge and responsibility of helping organize the SEA Games in 2019. We should collaborate with two sports organizations – the PSC and the POC – which we all know have differences,” he said.

“We shall be united as one that we will hold the best ever games in the Philippines. The best hosting that we’ve ever had,” he added. “If we want to achieve that, we should ensure [the quality of]venues, sports facilities, hotels and other facilities. That we would work on in the remaining two years.”