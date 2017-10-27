Zubiri urges successful co-ops to help budding ones to grow

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri urges successful cooperatives in Bulacan to help smaller co-ops to grow and make big contribution in building a strong and stable economy in the countryside. Speaking during the Gawad Parangal Sa Mga Natatanging Kooperatiba ng Taon at The Pavillion Hiyas ng Bulacan Convention Center on Friday the senator said that cooperatives are backbones of economic boom in rural areas and contributes to growth and development of the land. Zubiri, chairman of the Senate’s committee on cooperative development, also announced that a House Bill sponsored by Bulacan First District Rep. Jose Antonio Sy-Avarado, will make Bulacan as the capital of cooperatives in the country. Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado affirmed Zubiri’s observation saying cooperatives are deeply rooted in Bulacan as shown in the villages where men still carry the tradition of “bayanihan,” which is an example of unity and cooperation.

