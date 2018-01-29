Zubiri wants Senate caucus on Cha-cha

SEN. Juan Miguel Zubiri said Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd cannot compel his colleagues to accept what he and House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez agreed upon in connection with Congress’ move to amend the charter.

Pimentel and Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd last week met with Alvarez and House Majority Leader Rodolfo Farinas to discuss Charter change that would pave the way for a shift to a federal form of government.

Zubiri said the other senators have yet to talk to Pimentel about the outcome of their meeting with the House leaders.

“I will suggest that they (Pimentel and Sotto) call for an all-member caucus on Monday to discuss what agreement they had forged during their meeting because it is also difficult for the Senate President to tie us down without consulting with the members,” Zubiri said in a radio interview.

Zubiri last week sought a “legislative summit” to allow the Senate and the House of Representatives (HoR) to iron out their differences on Charter change.

He made the call after Sen. Panfilo Lacson filed a resolution seeking to convene the Senate into a Constituent Assembly (Con-Ass) to amend the 1987 Constitution.

The HoR, on the other hand, adopted Concurrent Resolution 9 seeking both houses of Congress to convene into Con-Ass to amend or revise the Charter.

“But I wished that during the meeting, with all due respect to my other colleagues, they brought along the minority leader (Franklin Drilon) and some key leaders (of the Senate),” Zubiri said.

“They could have brought along Sen. Lacson because he filed a resolution. It would have been nice also if Sen. Drilon and Sen. (Richard) Gordon were there. Sen. Gordon is very vocal. He wants to know if there is a need for Cha-cha,” he added.