Zubiri wants senators to visit ‘ground zero’ in Marawi

SENATOR Juan Miguel Zubiri wants fellow senators to visit the “ground zero” in Marawi City so they can see for themselves the extent of the damage caused by the war between the government and local terrorists.

Advertisements

“We will ask the committee to visit the place and ask for a briefing with (Defense) Secretary (Delfin) Lorenzana and (Public Works) Secretary (Mark) Villar and other agencies concerned to show that we care,” Zubiri said.

The Senate has created the Committee on Marawi Rehabilitation, headed by Sen. Gregorio Honasan 2nd.

“It is important that we have the so-called post-conflict means assessment so we can see what needs to be done,” Honasan said.

Most senators pressed for the immediate rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi after the Islamic State-inspired Maute extremist group launched a series of attacks on the city, which began on May 23, to establish a caliphate that would have been headed by Isnilon Hapilon, the leader of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), as its “emir”.

Hapilon and Maute founder, Omar Maute, were killed in a military assault on October 16, close to a month since fighting erupted.

President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law to stop what he called was “an act of rebellion” by the Maute group. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO