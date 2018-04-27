Zugzwang or swischzenzug?

LAST Monday, Sandiganbayan Justice Bernie Fernandez made his final sentimental journey home (San Beda, Home of Quality Products, a term Justice Florenz Regalado would borrow from San Miguel, in the 1960s). Bernie was No. 5 in the 1954 bar exams, Flor, No. 1 the following year, with 96.7 percent, a record-breaking mark that may stand until the desert sands grow cold (as in Boracay, at noon ). Bernie’s son, Lito, is now a Sandiganbayan justice himself, validating that fruit does not fall or roll far from the tree.

I first heard of Bernie’s “home-going” by text. Last Monday, another text came, saying that Manang Leticia Aquino, the mother of San Beda Graduate School of Law Dean Father Rannie was also gone. Our prayers. Fr. Rannie is one of the eloquent voices on many issues from Mendiola, which does not speak with a single voice in contributing to the sounds and noises of democracy. (Not heard last Monday was Law Dean Gil Jara, who had to leave the Abbey Church because of a dizzy spell partly traceable to the very hot weather we are having.) So, what’s this I hear that our high school studes are barred from criticizing the administration?

Our editorial last Sunday said Chief Justice Meilou Sereno may now be in zugzwang, a German term for a situation where a chess player has no good move in a losing, delicate situation.

Public disappointed with SC?

If the polls are to be believed, the public is disappointed by the squabbling Supreme Court. I have to question whether only she is to blame, if at all. Is the entire judiciary in zugzwang? I think everyone in the SC who detours from his or her primordial duty to decide cases and prefers in-house dogfights and catfights is a cause of the dip in rating. Along with the shocking leaks to Justices Jomar Canlas and Mon Tulfo which have yet to trigger an internal probe by the seemingly unconcerned magistrates (who really should not judge their own cause). Retired Justice Bobby Abad reportedly once said the SC might as well close shop if confidentiality is not restored and preserved. Has any Justice asked for or initiated a probe to regain public confidence, by 1) stopping leaks (no contempt this time) and 2) aborting revolutionizing the rules on recusation?

On the Kenquoy warranto, Sec. 7 of RA 3019 on reporting one’s sources and amounts of income, personal and family expenses and taxes paid is violated by the Prez (I have a copy of his noncompliant 2017 filing). Indeed, I believe noncompliant too is the SolGen himself, along with everyone else in government. Else, some student of mine would have shown proof of compliance, by someone, somewhere, after all these years. The lapse is not impeachable, else all impeachable officials should now also be impeached (and others removed otherwise); non-compliance, in my view, does not rise to the level of an impeachable offense, one so serious and enormous as to affect the very core and workings of government.

So, with all due respect, the CJ is not in zugzwang, unless we mean the entire SC is. What we have may be a swischzenzug, more like Bobby Fischer’s 19RB6! against Pal Benko in the 1963 US chess championships. A quiet intermediate move before the killer shot. Who made the move—Sereno or the arguably Biased Five, through the SolGen?

The bigger pix we have to look at. We may yet have a changed judiciary, leak-proof, as before, after the lessons that would have been learned in the impeachment and Kenquoy warranto complaints lodged against the CJ.

Not self but country

True love of country is needed. Non sibi sed patriae. Not self but country. Expressed in various ways respectful of the culture concerned.

Here, Veep Leni Robredo & Co. got hammered for taking souvenir shots in the Berlin Holocaust Memorial. The uproar from the anti-Leni camp sounded like the possible understandable reaction had she and her group made the Nazi salute with right arms thrust forward, a criminal act that could have led to the group being prosecuted. Or the Gadon “You’re No. 1” gesture with the middle finger. But, not mere Kodakan, for crying out loud! Having a pix among one’s souvenirs is most natural and understandable. No word from the powerful and alert ubiquitous Anti-Jewish Defamation League. Leni and her party had nothing to apologize for. Absolutely. (Digong reportedly apologized to Kuwait – way to go.)

Aside from the predictable local usual suspects, I have yet to hear from any Jewish source, a most vilified and persecuted but militant minority, bitching. They fight disrespect, not harmless innocent pix-taking. What could be more natural than taking a souvenir photo say at the Rizal Monument in Luneta, Lincoln Memorial, Libingan ng Mga Bayani (atbp.), Fort Bonifacio American Cemetery, the Verdun – They Shall Not Pass – Museum, the Les Invalides in Paris or in Valle de los Caidos (Valley of the Fallen, which has a Benedictine Abbey in the complex)?

The latter reminds me of the Siege of the Alcazar where, during the Spanish Civil War, Col. José Moscardó e Ituarte, the military governor of Toledo who assumed the role of commandant of the citadel, on July 23, 1936, was put on the line with Luis, his 16-year-old son, who told him: “Father, I was arrested this morning. If you won’t surrender in 10 minutes, they will execute me.” The father answered: “In that case, commend your soul to God, cry Viva Cristo Rey! Viva España!, and die like a patriot.” Luis replied, “That I’ll do, Father. Goodbye.” He was shot to death immediately after. Father and son did not whine like Bato de la Rosa na masakit ‘yun.

The women in the fort, forbidden to cook and help nurse wounds, for their safety, offered safe conduct by the aggressors, refused and said if need be, they themselves would fight, boosting the defenders’ already high morale.

Today, the telephone remains in the fort, a reminder of Spanish honor, nobility, militancy, bravery and patriotism. It should make for a nice souvenir picture backdrop, with no one to complain of disrespect.

The Siege of the Alcazar was staged in San Beda at least a decade before Digong enrolled there, where we were earlier taught, “Lo cortes no quita lo valiente” – courtesy does not detract from valor. Now PI! is what we hear from our fellow alum from San Beda, now in a tight fix of sorts because of the positions Ateneo and La Salle have vocally taken on Meilou’ s perceived zugzwang. Not to mention the roaring Bedan high school studes.

Non sibi sed patriae, not self but country, is apparently not in the vocabulary or consciousness of the huge Duterte forces.

Reward for justices?

The entire judiciary may be seen to be falling. Let’s hope the supposed zugzwang is in fact a swiszchenzug leading to internal reform such as plugging leaks, for starters, or else close shop, according to respected retired Justice Bobby Abad.

Today, we have rumors of which certain retiring justices would be rewarded with new appointments. Should that happen, tuloy tuloy na po tayo sa pagbulusok sa balon ng kapariwaraan. The SC may never recover as Digong takes total control of all branches. From his commanding heights, he ordered Sister Patricia Fox detained, usurping what only trial judges can authorize after some preliminary determination where an accused is heard. And home Down Under she is bound for. (?)

No court or agency would dare embarrass him. Hitler also took absolute power totally in accord with constitutional processes as the ramparts fell with hardly any struggle, according to Lon Luvois Fuller. But, Hitler is not now remembered for the People’s Car (Volkswagen or Beetle). Mussolini is not remembered for making the trains run on time, either.

The CJ will be remembered for standing at the last rampart and may go down in flames for judicial independence. A Queen Sacrifice in chess. (?) How will the other justices land in history? Like the Marcosian magistrates?

Do they wonder whose small plane Duterte used in flying to and from Singapore? He is not allowed to accept gifts. How many of his security, medical team and support staff had to fly separately to and from by commercial aircraft? Who would dare question the presidential practice or gesture in some court for illegality and impropriety?

The sky is falling.(?)