Zuma on the brink as SAfrica police target his allies

JOHANNESBURG: South African President Jacob Zuma was under intense pressure to resign on Wednesday as police raided the Johannesburg home of a business family accused of overseeing government corruption under his rule. Zuma was expected to respond to the ruling ANC party’s order for him to resign—hours after police arrived on Wednesday at the Gupta family’s heavily protected house in the upmarket suburb of Saxonwold. “It is an operation that is ongoing related to issues of ‘state capture’” police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi told Agence France-Presse, referring to alleged corruption in state institutions. Police said three unidentified people had been arrested in investigations into “Vrede Farm”—allegations that millions of dollars of public money meant for poor dairy farmers was siphoned off by the Guptas. Zuma, who could be ousted in a parliamentary vote of no confidence if he clings to power, has “agreed in principle to resign,” African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule said Tuesday.

AFP