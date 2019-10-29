Home News Latest Stories Angat dam’s elevation up slightly - Pagasa

Angat dam’s elevation up slightly – Pagasa

By DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ
THE water level at Angat dam, the primary source of domestic supply in Metro Manila, slightly increased, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

It is up to 185.42 meters, a 0.14-meter increase from the previous day. This is the first recorded elevation in October when the water level declined steadily in the early days of the month because of lack of rain.

Angat recorded its highest level at 191 meters in September, 5 meters above the low operating level but still 24.5 meters below the 210-meter normal high, which the government is targetting by the end of the year.


