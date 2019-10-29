Home News Latest Stories Business establishments, schools close in Cagayan de Oro after quake

Business establishments, schools close in Cagayan de Oro after quake

By CRIS DIAZ
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Shopping malls and government offices were closed and classes suspended in this port capital of Northern Mindanao following a Magnitude 6.6 earthquake here Tuesday morning.

The management of the Ayala Centrio Mall, one of the biggest shopping malls in the city, shut down its operations for the rest of the day pending results of an inspection of the building.

Carina Caragdag, the mall’s marketing officer, said that five workers collapsed as the quake struck early morning, but immediately recovered after undergoing treatment.

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) also decided to suspend its operations after cracks were reportedly noticed in the old government building.

The Department of Education (DepEd) suspended classes in all levels in Northern Mindanao.

Disaster officials in Misamis Oriental said that there was no damage in the province following a Magnitude 4 quake.

The city government of Cagayan De Oro did not release any official statement in connection with the tremblor.


The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs),reported that Cagayan De Oro’s temblor registered a magnitude 6.6.

Loading...

