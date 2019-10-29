Business establishments, schools close in Cagayan de Oro after quake

: Shopping malls and government offices were closed and classes suspended in this port capital of Northern Mindanao following a Magnitude 6.6 earthquake here Tuesday morning.

The management of the Ayala Centrio Mall, one of the biggest shopping malls in the city, shut down its operations for the rest of the day pending results of an inspection of the building.

Carina Caragdag, the mall’s marketing officer, said that five workers collapsed as the quake struck early morning, but immediately recovered after undergoing treatment.