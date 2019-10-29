LPA affects Southern Luzon, Visayas as it nears exit – Pagasa

THE LPA that crossed the Palawan land mass continues to affect parts of Southern Luzon and Visayas as it nears exit from the Philippine Arra of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) last spotted the LPA at 320 kilometers northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Pagasa weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the LPA could intensity into a tropical cyclone as it headed outside PAR. If it develops into a tropical depression within PAR, it will be named “Quiel.” It will be the 17th tropical cyclone to enter the country and the second for the month of October.

On Tuesday, the LPA was bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Mimaropa (Occidental and Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), Aklan, Antique and Capiz.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan was casting partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands while localized thunderstorms were expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the country, Pagasa said. DIVINA NOVA