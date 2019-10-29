LPA leaves PH – Pagasa

THE low pressure area (LPA) that traversed the Palawan land mass left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, the state-run weather bureau said.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA was no longer affecting the country after it exited PAR at 10 a.m. even after it developed into a tropical depression at about 2 p.m., Aurelio said.

As of 3 p.m. Pagasa spotted the LPA at 505 kilometers west-northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

For the next 24 hours, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan), and the Bicol Region because of the effect of the prevailing easterlies.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains because of the northeast monsoon while the rest of the country will experience localized thunderstorms. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ