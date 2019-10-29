Palace assures public: Govt on top of situation after Mindanao quake

MALACAÑANG on Tuesday assured the public that the government was on top og the situation following the magnitude 6.6 earthquake that hit North Cotabato.

“The National Government, through the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council and the Office of Civil Defense, is closely monitoring the situation in Mindanao following the strong earthquake that happened this morning,” Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

“All responsible government agencies and local government units are currently undertaking rapid damage assessment and needs analysis of affected areas and communities in order to properly assess the situation and coordinate rescue and relief operations,” he added.

According to Panelo, initial reports from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6, with its epicenter in Tulunan, Cotabato.

“We ask our citizens to remain calm but vigilant and we urge them to refrain from spreading disinformation that may cause undue alarm, panic and stress to many people,” Panelo said.





“We also urge them to monitor developments through the alerts and bulletins of official govenerment channels,” he added.