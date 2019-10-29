Home News Regions Zamboanga elderly dies of meningococcemia

By ANTONIO P. RIMANDO
ZAMBOANGA CITY: An elderly woman allegedly infected with meningococcemia died at the Zamboanga City Medical Center on Monday morning barely few hours after her confinement. An attending physician advised the family of Joselina Palaygo, 67, “to wrap her body with packing tape, place it on a coffin and bury her remains immediately.” City Health Officer Dulce Amor Miravite disclosed that any person “who perishes of the highly contagious disease may no longer be embalmed and should be buried within 24 hours.”


