Digong to visit US?

SHORTLY after his visit to Russia, the subject of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte aka Digong visiting the United States came up.

It was as though someone had been prompted to ask Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo about it.

It was a reasonable question though, considering that Digong has already visited Russia twice, although the first one had to be aborted because of the Marawi crisis. He has also been to China four or five times.

Panelo’s reply was that a visit to the US was still “unsure” because Digong dislikes cold weather and long flights. That may be so but we know that there are other more significant reasons why Digong is averse to visiting the US.





In my view, a visit to the US may not be advisable at this time for two reasons: 1) President Trump is very much preoccupied with the impeachment process against him, the crisis concerning Syria, Turkey, Iran and the Kurds, the trade negotiations with China, not to mention his bid for reelection; and 2) the prevailing hostility toward Digong (and Trump) of the US mainstream media, some members of the US Congress and human rights organizations in the US.

I think Trump would not really want a visit from Digong at this time as it could exacerbate his present problems. Also, in light of the recent report that his telephone call in April 2017 congratulating Digong for an “unbelievable job on the drug problem” left many in the White House “genuinely horrified.” One may expect those people to violently object to a Digong visit.

It is no secret that several members of Digong’s Cabinet and some in his coterie of friends, advisers and businessmen would only be too happy to see him go to the US to please their US masters.

In any case, above all other considerations, we, the Filipino people, would not want our President to be insulted and vilified while he is in a foreign land upon the invitation of its head of state, period!

Digong should heed doctors’ advice

I truly felt so bad and sad for Digong when I saw him in a photo grimacing in what must have been excruciating pain in front of his daughter Sara, and another photo showing him sitting down with his head bowed and propped up on his cane.

The pain was caused by the motorcycle spill he had at the Malacañang grounds a few days before.

Many of us who have experienced some kind of intense physical pain in the course of our lives can readily sympathize with what he was going through.

Only his must have been worse. He is 74 years old — old by any standard, physically that is. And with all the problems of the country borne on his already slightly stooped shoulder.

At his age, it is also likely he had not fully recovered at the time from the jet lag he got from his trip to Russia the week before.

It was, therefore, quite a relief when Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go said that Digong had consulted doctors after going to the wake of the late former senator Aquilino “Nene” Pimentel Jr.

“Sabi ng mga doktor niya, mga expert ito, ang mga neurosurgeon niya before pa, ay wala daw pong dapat ikabahala. Purely muscle spasms,” Go said.

“Binigyan lang po siya ng gamot, pain reliever…at kailangan po magpahinga ang Pangulo. He was advised to rest, rest, rest, kailangan talaga,” he added.

Digong should heed the doctors’ advice. He still has a plateful of things to do in the remaining two-and-a-half years of his term. That is just around the corner.

Digong’s Man Friday

Speaking of Go, people are quite aware that Digong has not really “released” him from being his special assistant after his election as a senator. It does appear that wherever Digong is, so is Go.

To the detriment of his duties as a senator? Perhaps. But, if at all, no one can fault him for that. From where I sit, I think he has become like a putative son to the President. Their very long association and Go’s work ethic did that. The President obviously feels at ease and comfortable with Go around, as he has proven himself to be an efficient and reliable Man Friday.

I quite appreciate their relationship. I was once in a somewhat similar situation with one of my former bosses.

Locsin on plastics

For once, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro “Tweeterboy” Locsin Jr. made a sensible suggestion in his usual acerbic manner — criminalize the sale and use of plastics in the country.

“Just criminalize the production, sale, use and very possession of plastics. Period. The Philippines is the No. 3 plastics polluter. Enough talk. Just do it… No discretion on the part of government officials who take bribes like they breathe in and out,” he tweeted.

Let us hope someone in Congress will pick up his suggestion.

Reminders

This segment is intended to remind the Duterte administration of some of its yet unfulfilled promises and matters that need attention and/or follow-up action. More importantly, the people are entitled to know what’s being done about them.

1. Digong’s promise to rid the country of foreign troops. This, of course, necessitates abrogating the untested and unproven worth to us after seven decades of the Mutual Defense Treaty with the US, along with the lopsided and constitutionally infirm Visiting Forces Agreement and the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

2. Reciprocal visa arrangements with the US. What is the Department of Foreign Affairs

doing about this? Our embassy in Washington? No less than President Digong has said he wanted this done more than three years ago. Has he changed his mind? If not, Locsin should be directed to start things moving.

Needless to say, such reciprocal arrangements should also be pursued with all other countries.

I know that certain offices in the government, the Department of Tourism for one, and some members of the private sector resist such a move for the cockeyed reason that it will lessen the number of tourists coming here.

That’s pure hogwash! As long as we get our act together and make the country attractive to foreigners, they, including Americans, will come with or without visa fees.

Incidentally, now that a modified visa upon arrival will continue to be given to Chinese nationals, we should ask China to extend the same privilege to our travelers, that is, if no such arrangement yet exists.

* * *

From an internet friend:

These are genuine answers from 16-year-old Americans:

Q. Name the four seasons.

A. Salt, pepper, mustard and vinegar.

Q. How is dew formed?

A. The sun shines down on the leaves and makes them perspire.

Q. What are steroids?

A. Things for keeping carpets still on the stairs. (Shoot yourself now; there is little hope.)

Q. What happens to your body as you age?

A. When you get old, so do your bowels and you get intercontinental.

More on this next week.

