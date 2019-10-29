UPDATE 2: 5 reported dead, 43 injured in Mindanao quake

SEVEN persons died while hundreds were injured following a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Mindanao on Tuesday morning, almost two weeks since the southern Philippine island was jolted by a similar tremor with a string of aftershocks.

Reports reaching the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) identified six of the fatalities as Nestor Narciso, 66, from Koronadal City; Jessie Riel Parba, 15, Grade 9 student from Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Benita Saban, also from Magsaysay; Jeremy Sarno of Digos City; Angel Andy, 22 and his child, Rene Boy Andy, 7, from Barangay Arakan and an unidentified pregnant woman from Tulunan, both from North Cotabato.

Citing a report from the Office of Civil Defense in the Soccsksargen region (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, General Santos City), the NDRRMC said Narciso died from head trauma, cheek laceration and injury on his lower left arm.

Cpl. Krister John Nahine, spokesman of the Magsaysay town police station, identified Parba who, Anthony Allada, Magsaysay public information officer, said died from falling debris in his school as he tried to flee.

Nahine said Saban died from a landslide in Barangay Tagaytay, also in Magsaysay.





North Cotabato Gov. Emily Lou Mendoza said in a separate interview with dzMM radio that the Andys died from a landslide in Barangay Lanao in Arakan, North Cotabato.