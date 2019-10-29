Magnitude 6.6 hits Cotabato anew

A magnitude 6.6 quake hits North Cotabato anew barely two weeks after the Magnitude 6.3 tremor that caused fatalities and damage to structures in parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the strong quake at 25 kilometers Southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:04 a.m. It was tectonic in origin and had a shallow depth of 7 kilometers.

High intensities were recorded in Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; and Malungon, Sarangani at Intensity 7. Intensity 6 was felt in Davao City; Koronadal City; and Cagayan de Oro City; and Intensity 5 in Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato and Alabel, Sarangani. Meanwhile Intensity 4 was recorded in General Santos City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Intensity 3 in Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; and Talakag, Bukidnon and Intensity 1 in Camiguin, Mambajao.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum advised residents of the affected areas to remain vigilant as aftershocks were expected.