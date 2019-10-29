Home Second Headlines Magnitude 6.6 hits Cotabato anew

Magnitude 6.6 hits Cotabato anew

By DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ
A magnitude 6.6 quake hits North Cotabato anew barely two weeks after the Magnitude 6.3 tremor that caused fatalities and damage to structures in parts of Mindanao.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded the strong quake at 25 kilometers Southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato at 9:04 a.m. It was tectonic in origin and had a shallow depth of 7 kilometers.

High intensities were recorded in Tulunan and Makilala, Cotabato; Kidapawan City; and Malungon, Sarangani at Intensity 7. Intensity 6 was felt in Davao City; Koronadal City; and Cagayan de Oro City; and Intensity 5 in Tampakan, Surallah and Tupi, South Cotabato and Alabel, Sarangani. Meanwhile Intensity 4 was recorded in General Santos City and Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Intensity 3 in Sergio Osmeña Sr., Zamboanga del Norte; Zamboanga City; Dipolog City; Molave, Zamboanga del Norte; and Talakag, Bukidnon and Intensity 1 in Camiguin, Mambajao.

Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum advised residents of the affected areas to remain vigilant as aftershocks were expected.

From Cagayan de Oro City, the earthquake sent guests, some of them naked, scrambling out of a hotel.


A powerful quake caused panic in some parts of Mindanao, shaking buildings and sending people running outside. AFP/ Manman Dejeto

An aftershock took place 10:45 a.m., an hour after the quake, which sent more people out of their homes, hotels, and shopping malls.A shopping mall was closed as people fled  following an aftershock while safety officials were clearing the building.

Two unidentified women, collapsed in a hotel, but later recovered after undergoing emergency treatment from a responding ambulance nearby.Foreigners gathered outside a downtown hotel as safety and rescue officials inspected the integrity of the hotel building.

A call center located in a downtown mall here was closed after safety officials found cracks and debris in the building.

Students and pupils went out of their classrooms and gathered in an open space in the school compound – others were picked by their parents.

