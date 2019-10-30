Home Business Top Business Tan son named PAL Holdings’ new chief

Tan son named PAL Holdings’ new chief

By Lisbet K. Esmael
By Lisbet K. Esmael

THE holding company of flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) Inc. reported on Tuesday that the son and namesake of tycoon Lucio Tan now leads the firm following a management shakeup.

In a disclosure, PAL Holdings Inc. said Lucio Tan Jr. was now its new president after Gilbert Gabriel Santa Maria resigned from the post for “personal reasons.”

Santa Maria, however, remains as president and chief operating officer of PAL Inc., it added.

PAL Holdings also said Santa Maria presented during a joint board meeting of PAL Holdings, PAL Inc. and Air Philippines Corp. on Monday “his 90-day report on PAL Inc., as well as his turnaround plan for [the company], which is due for implementation” next year.

“His presentation was well-received by the joint boards,” it added.


Also during the meeting, Joseph Chua was elected as director of the airline. He was also appointed as member of PAL’s corporate governance committee, along with Johnip Cua.

The filing comes a day after various news outlets erroneously reported that the younger Tan replaced Santa Maria as PAL Inc. chief.

The 53-year-old Santa Maria assumed leadership of PAL Inc. in late July after the airline’s board approved his appointment. The elder Tan had handpicked him for the post.

Santa Maria has a solid three-decade executive management experience in multiple industries here and overseas.

PAL Holdings shares fell by 10 centavos or 1.25 percent to finish at P7.90 apiece on Tuesday.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

Inflation seen hitting 1.1% in Oct

Anna Leah E. Gonzales -
0
THE country’s inflation is forecast to accelerate to 1.1 percent in October from 0.9 percent in September on account of higher fuel and power...
Read more
Top Business

PSEi nears 8,000 level anew

Tyrone Jasper C. Piad -
0
The stock market is inching nearer the 8,000 level as strong nine-month earnings, news on the United States and China inking a trade deal,...
Read more
Top Business

PH Infradev bags $332M for Makati subway project

Lisbet K. Esmael -
0
LISTED Philippine Infradev Holdings Inc., the proponent of the Makati Subway project, has secured $332 million from Chinese firms to help finance the $3.7-billion...
Read more
Top Business

Villar sees cash doleout OK over safeguard duty

Eireene Jairee Gomez -
0
SEN. Cynthia Villar supports the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) decision to provide cash assistance to local farmers instead of imposing safeguard duties on imported...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Esperon: Baghdadi’s death may also affect local terrorists

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
NATIONAL Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. on Tuesday is confident that the reported death of Islamic State (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will disrupt...
Read more

LPA leaves PH – Pagasa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE low pressure area (LPA) that traversed the Palawan land mass left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Tuesday, the state-run weather bureau...
Read more

731 examinees pass the Fisheries Technologist Licensure exams

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 731 out of 2,101 passed the Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Fisheries in...
Read more

Business establishments, schools close in Cagayan de Oro after quake

Latest Stories CRIS DIAZ -
0
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Shopping malls and government offices were closed and classes suspended in this port capital of Northern Mindanao following a Magnitude...
Read more

Angat dam’s elevation up slightly – Pagasa

Latest Stories DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
THE water level at Angat dam, the primary source of domestic supply in Metro Manila, slightly increased, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration...
Read more

Today’s Front Page October 30, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page October 30, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.