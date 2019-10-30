Zobel de Ayala buys common shares in AC Energy

Bought. Fernando Miranda Zobel de Ayala is a member of the board of AC Energy Philippines Inc. (ACEPH). As chairman of the company’s 11-person board, he bought 609,834,003 in three trades. In his filing, he disclosed his acquisition of 198,287,001 ACEPH common shares at P2.7924 per share on Oct. 23, 2019, 204,289,001 ACEPH common shares at P2.7774 per share on Oct. 24, 2019, and 217,258,001 ACEPH common shares at P2.8424 per share on Oct. 25, 2019. He indirectly owned his three-trade acquisitions having lodged them with PCD Nominee Corp.

As of Sept. 30, 2019, Zobel de Ayala directly owns a nominal ACEPH common share and indirectly held 130.042 million ACEPH common shares, or 1.73 percent of 7,521,774,922 ACEPH common shares. The company used to be Phinma Energy Corp. in which the public held 2,210,355,335 ACEPH common shares, or 29.39 percent as of Sept. 30, 2019, according to AC Energy’s public ownership report (POR).

Sold. Towns Square Development Inc. ceased to be a stockholder of Suntrust Home Developers Inc. (SHDI) after selling 35 million SHDI common shares at P1.22 each on Oct. 25, 2019 and 200 million SHDI common shares at P1 each on Oct. 26, 2019. It used to own 235 million SHDI common shares.

On Oct. 28, 2019, SHDI common shares opened trading at P1.41, hit a high of P1.85, fell to a low of P1.41, and closed at P1.71. The stock peaked at 30-day high of P1.85 and a month’s low of P0.87.





Harbor Star’s GIS

Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc. (HSSSI) said in its general information sheet for 2019 of having a paid-up capital of P895,536,870 out of the company’s authorized capital stock (ACS) of 2 billion common shares with par value of P1 per share.

Of Harbor Star’s 895,536,670 outstanding common shares, 14 Filipinos owned 836,883,400 common shares, or 93.45 percent, while two foreigners held 58,653,470 common shares, or 6.55 percent.

PCD Nominee topped Harbor Star’s list of stockholders as holder for Filipinos of 753,002,413 HSSSI common shares, or 82.94 percent, and 58,653,470 HSSSI common shares, or 6.46 percent, for foreigners.

In a POR as of Sept. 30, 2019, Harbor Star did not list any principal stockholders. Instead, the company attributed to its seven directors their ownership of 616,138,727 HSSSI common shares, or 68.8 percent of 894,586,870 outstanding common shares.

In the POR, Harbor Star had 907,857,870 issued common shares of which 13.271 million were held in treasury. This left the company with 894,586,870 outstanding common shares. The same filing listed the public as holders of 278,448,143 HSSSI common shares, which were then equivalent to 31.13 percent.

As of June 30, 2019, Harbor Star reported retained earnings of P455.659 million after deducting P37.614 million that it spent in buying back its own shares. As of June 30, 2019, the company reported a total of 13.271 million treasury shares.

Ownership profile

Waterfront Philippines Inc. (WPI) belongs to the Wellex group of companies. It reported Wellex Group Inc. as holder of 1,128,466,800 WPI common shares, or 45.157 percent of outstanding, according to the company’s definitive information statement (DIS).

PCD Nominee is also a record holder for Filipino beneficial owners of 608,861,673 WPI common shares, or 24.364 percent. Silver Green Investments Ltd., which is foreign owned, held for aliens 180.23 million WPI common shares, or 7.212 percent.

The other stockholders in the list based on WPI’s definitive information statement include Chesa Holdings Inc., 175.924 million WPI common shares, or 7.04 percent; Tybalt Investment Ltd., 135.01 million WPI common shares, or 5.403 percent.

Last year, Renato B. Magadia was elected chairman of WPI’s nine-person board. He was replaced by Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, who was one of two independent directors of Waterfront,

aside from Ruben D. Torres.

In a disclosure dated Oct. 21, 2019, Waterfront said Magadia died at the age of 80 on Oct. 18, 2019.

On Oct. 28, 2019, WPI common shares opened trading at P0.68, which was also the stock’s high and closing price. The stock dropped to a low of P0.66 and hit a 30-day high and 30-day low of P0.71 and P0.66, respectively.

Due Diligencer’s take

Go anywhere in this country and you will find pedestrians playing patentero with vehicles whose drivers don’t care at all. They don’t care at all if they hit the ordinary workers who are on their way to their offices.

It is even worse when cars and trucks stop at the center of pedestrian lanes. What is happening in front of Paseo de Santa Rosa in Santa Rosa City could be true anywhere else in the Philippines.

In other countries, pedestrians are well respected for their right over the lanes reserved for them. Don’t these drivers of public utility vehicles care at all? Don’t these drivers of public buses not care at all if they would hit one of their loved ones on their way to school or to their offices?

Due Diligencer is also asking the drivers of private cars: When you drive, drive with care and patience.

It is also nauseating to see and observe how these drivers park their cars. Not only do they drive carelessly along the road. When they reach their destination, they usually park as if they own the place which, unfortunately for them, they don’t.

Many, if not most, drivers, park in front of restaurants by backing their cars, thereby turning the backs of their vehicles, spewing dusks into the faces of patrons who, are, incidentally, frequent eaters of these places.

Is anyone reading this? Just asking.

[email protected]