Aftershocks hit Cotabato on Wednesday – Phivolcs

By DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ
Magnitude 5 and 4.4 aftershocks hit Cotabato on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

At 5:22 a.m., Phivolcs recorded a magnitude 5 at 10 kilometers southeast of Tulunan, Cotabato. It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 14 kilometers.

Another aftershock followed within the hour, at 6:21 a.m. with magnitude 4.4. The aftershock was 30 kilometers east of Tulunan, Cotabato.

Both aftershocks weee recorded at Intensity 5 in Kidapawan City.

As of 7 a.m., Phivolcs recorded 294 aftershocks, with 204 plotted or located by instruments, and 55 felt by people.


Phivolcs advised affected residents to remain vigilant as aftershocks may persist from days to weeks.

