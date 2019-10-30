Cavite-Laguna Expressway partially opens today

THE P35.43-billion Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) partially opened on Wednesday in time for the expected traffic on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day

In a press briefing, MP CALA Holdings, Inc. President and General Manager Bobby Bontia said the Mamplasan-Sta. Rosa segment would be open to the motoring public starting today, Wednesday.

He said the group was expecting an “uptick in the volume of travellers” this coming All Saints’ Day and Christmas season, making this a good move to ease the expected traffic buildup.

Motorists could only pass the 10-kilometer portion for a limited time. Bontia said. It will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sundays to Thursdays; and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for Fridays and Saturdays.





But the official was optimistic that the 10-km stretc would be operational 24/7 by December.

About 10,000 cars are expected to use the Laguna segment daily.

MP Cala Holdings Inc., a unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp.’s (MPIC), had been granted the right to operate, and maintain the expressway for 35 years.