Home News Latest Stories ECO Expo Asia opens in HK

ECO Expo Asia opens in HK

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

Hong Kong launched its 14th edition of the ECO Expo Asia at the AsiaWorld Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd., the International Trade Fair on Environmental Protection is the biggest “green” event in Asia, drawing more than 300 participants from 17 countries, including the Philippines. It is supported by 29 big business and environmental groups from various nations.

This year’s event, with the theme “An Era of Low Waste,” kicked off with the launching of the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area Environment Industry Alliance, led by Daniel Cheng, president of the Hong Kong Environmental Industry Association, Ou Yuezhou, chairman of the Guangdong Association of Environmental Protection Industry and Mak Soi Kun, chairman of the Macao Association of Environmental Protection Industry.

The event also showcases Hong Kong’s environmental industry, considered a new growth sector. The industry focuses on water conservation and pollution control, air and odor pollution control, energy conservation, waste treatment, disposal and recycling, and noise control and mitigation.

According to HKTDC, the value added of the environmental industry grew by 6.7 percent year on year to HK$8.4 billion in 2016. It employs more than 44,000 people. LEENA CHUA


 

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

New LPA affects Visayas, Mindanao

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ANOTHER low pressure area (LPA) off the coast of the eastern part of the country is affecting Visayas and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau...
Read more
Latest Stories

Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

CRIS DIAZ -
0
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends,...
Read more
Latest Stories

Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

Catherine S. Valente, TMT -
0
MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, "to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints...
Read more
Latest Stories

California braces for powerful winds that could feed fires

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: California braced on Tuesday for the most powerful winds this season that threaten to spread destructive fires raging in the state and...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

SWS: Families victimized by common crimes down in Q3

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ABOUT 1.4 million families fell victim to common crimes in the past six months, according to the third quarter survey by the Social Weather...
Read more

New LPA affects Visayas, Mindanao

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ANOTHER low pressure area (LPA) off the coast of the eastern part of the country is affecting Visayas and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau...
Read more

ECO Expo Asia opens in HK

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Hong Kong launched its 14th edition of the ECO Expo Asia at the AsiaWorld Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019. Organized by the Hong Kong...
Read more

Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

Latest Stories CRIS DIAZ -
0
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends,...
Read more

Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

Latest Stories Catherine S. Valente, TMT -
0
MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, "to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints...
Read more

Today’s Front Page October 30, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page October 30, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.