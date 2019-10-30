ECO Expo Asia opens in HK

Hong Kong launched its 14th edition of the ECO Expo Asia at the AsiaWorld Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019.

Organized by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd., the International Trade Fair on Environmental Protection is the biggest “green” event in Asia, drawing more than 300 participants from 17 countries, including the Philippines. It is supported by 29 big business and environmental groups from various nations.

This year’s event, with the theme “An Era of Low Waste,” kicked off with the launching of the Guangdong-Hong Kong- Macao Greater Bay Area Environment Industry Alliance, led by Daniel Cheng, president of the Hong Kong Environmental Industry Association, Ou Yuezhou, chairman of the Guangdong Association of Environmental Protection Industry and Mak Soi Kun, chairman of the Macao Association of Environmental Protection Industry.

The event also showcases Hong Kong’s environmental industry, considered a new growth sector. The industry focuses on water conservation and pollution control, air and odor pollution control, energy conservation, waste treatment, disposal and recycling, and noise control and mitigation.

According to HKTDC, the value added of the environmental industry grew by 6.7 percent year on year to HK$8.4 billion in 2016. It employs more than 44,000 people. LEENA CHUA