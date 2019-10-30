Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends, Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano said on Wednesday.
Emano’s announcement followed the turnover to Customs officials of 4,000 tonnage bags for 5,000 tons of garbage deposited in the 4-hectare yard in the Phividec Industrial Estate in Sta. Cruz, Tagolo-an, Misamis Oriental.
Emano said personnel tasked to clean up the garbage at the Phividec Industrial Estate would be required to use basic health equipment against contamination.
District Customs Collector John Simon, of the Port of Cagayan De Oro City, said that the South Korean government would provide the cargo vessel that would transport the garbage back to its point of origin in Pyongteak.
He said that the garbage was the first of the 6,200 tons of garbage disguised as “recyclable materials” that arrived in Misamis Oriental sometime in July 2018.
Simon said that the second batch, which arrived late October in 2018, was immediately shipped back after the environment officials from South Korea found out that the shipment containrd garbage.
Simon said that the 5,000 tons garbage in Misamis Oriental would be shipped back before the end of December this year.
Simon said that the owner and officials of the Verde Soko, the company that transported the garbage to Misamis Oriental, were facing charges of violation of the environmental laws in a local court here.
He said that Charles Chu, the Verde Soko owner and some Filipino associates, were expected to appear in a local court at a hearing scheduled in November.