Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends, Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano said on Wednesday.

Emano’s announcement followed the turnover to Customs officials of 4,000 tonnage bags for 5,000 tons of garbage deposited in the 4-hectare yard in the Phividec Industrial Estate in Sta. Cruz, Tagolo-an, Misamis Oriental.

Emano said the provincial government has approved about P2 million to hire personnel and rent equipment for the total cleanup of the dockyard.He said that the garbage would be put in the tonnage bags and would be piled in a 40-footer van for shipment.