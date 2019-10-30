Home News Latest Stories New LPA affects Visayas, Mindanao

By THE MANILA TIMES
ANOTHER low pressure area (LPA) off the coast of the eastern part of the country is affecting Visayas and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday spotted the LPA at 580 kilometers east-southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said the LPA was less likely to intensify into a storm but was expected to traverse the Visayas and Mindanao land mass from Thursday to Friday.

The LPA was bringing cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Visayas and Mindanao.

For the next 24 hours, Pagasa expects the prevailing easterlies to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and isolated thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon. The northeast monsoon is also bringing partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Batanes Province. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon are expected to experience localized thunderstorms.


Pagasa also spotted a severe tropical storm with international name “Matmo” at 965 kilometers west-northwest of Southern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

Ordinario said Matmo was moving away from the country in a west-norhwest direction at a speed of 20 kph. DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ

 

