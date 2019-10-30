Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, “to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints Day.”

Through Memorandum Circular 69, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said work would be suspended from 12 noon onwards this Thursday.

The work suspension will also allow government workers “to travel to and from the different regions in the country.”

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” the memorandum read.





All Saints’ Day (November 1) and All Souls’ Day (November 2), when Catholics visit the cemeteries to honor deceased loved ones, are declared special non-working holidays in the country.

The suspension of classes in private schools and work in private companies are left to the discretion of their respective heads or employers.

The memorandum circular, signed by Medialdea by authority of President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, took effect immediately.