Home News Latest Stories Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

By Catherine S. Valente, TMT
By Catherine S. Valente, TMT

MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, “to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints Day.”

Through Memorandum Circular 69, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said work would be suspended from 12 noon onwards this Thursday.

The work suspension will also allow government workers “to travel to and from the different regions in the country.”

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services,” the memorandum read.


All Saints’ Day (November 1) and All Souls’ Day (November 2), when Catholics visit the cemeteries to honor deceased loved ones, are declared special non-working holidays in the country.

The suspension of classes in private schools and work in private companies are left to the discretion of their respective heads or employers.

The memorandum circular, signed by Medialdea by authority of President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, took effect immediately.

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

California braces for powerful winds that could feed fires

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: California braced on Tuesday for the most powerful winds this season that threaten to spread destructive fires raging in the state and...
Read more
Latest Stories

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: A prequel series to global TV phenomenon "Game of Thrones" has been ordered, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, as it set out launch details...
Read more
Latest Stories

Cavite-Laguna Expressway partially opens today

Lisbet K. Esmael -
0
THE P35.43-billion Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) partially opened on Wednesday in time for the expected traffic on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day In a...
Read more
Latest Stories

Aftershocks hit Cotabato on Wednesday – Phivolcs

DIVINA NOVA JOY DELA CRUZ -
0
Magnitude 5 and 4.4 aftershocks hit Cotabato on Wednesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. At 5:22 a.m., Phivolcs recorded a...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

Latest Stories CRIS DIAZ -
0
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends,...
Read more

Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

Latest Stories Catherine S. Valente, TMT -
0
MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, "to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints...
Read more

California braces for powerful winds that could feed fires

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: California braced on Tuesday for the most powerful winds this season that threaten to spread destructive fires raging in the state and...
Read more

‘Game of Thrones’ prequel on way as HBO Max launch revealed

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
LOS ANGELES: A prequel series to global TV phenomenon "Game of Thrones" has been ordered, WarnerMedia announced Tuesday, as it set out launch details...
Read more

Cavite-Laguna Expressway partially opens today

Latest Stories Lisbet K. Esmael -
0
THE P35.43-billion Cavite-Laguna Expressway (Calax) partially opened on Wednesday in time for the expected traffic on All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day In a...
Read more

Today’s Front Page October 30, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page October 30, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.