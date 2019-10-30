NLEX trounces RoS, ties TNT on top 

NORTHERN Luzon Expressway (NLEX) banked on a strong second half attack to trounce Rain or Shine, 111-91, on Wednesday for a share of the top spot in Season 44 Philippine Basketball Association Governors’ Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome in Pasay City.

The Road Warriors outscored the Elasto Painters in the third period, 32-16, to turn a 51-49 halftime lead into an 83-65 third quarter romp en route to securing seven wins against a loss.

NLEX is now tied with its previous victim TNT KaTropa (7-1).

“It’s good that we woke up in time. First half, I have some worries after falling into double digit deficit in the first quarter. We felt we were coming into the game flat and we’re not focusing mentally,” said NLEX coach Yeng Guiao after seeing his team fall 13-25 in the early part of the game.

“Still, the breaks coming on our way. But at the same time, we tightened up our defense.”





NLEX’s lead erected as high as 108-85 even in the last period.

Manny Harris tallied a triple double of 29 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists while Jericho Cruz had 13 points. Kiefer Ravena and JP Erram made 12 points each while Raul Soyud and JR Quiñahan added 10 points apiece also for the Road Warriors.

Rain or Shine’s new import Richard Ross went into foul trouble early but debuted with 20 points and eight rebounds although his efforts weren’t enough.

“Rain or Shine is a dangerous team. I think their import is right fit for them. He got only in foul trouble. But it hadn’t been for that, we would be having that kind of lead,” added Garcia, who played also without Rey Nambatac due to injured ankle.

The Elasto Painters’ fell to 2-7.

Scores

NLEX 111 – Harris 29, Cruz 13, Erram 12, Ravena 12, Quinahan 10, Soyud 10, Paniamogan 9, Miranda 6, Fonacier 3, Lao 3, Galanza 2, Taulava 2, Ighalo 0, Varilla 0.

Rain or Shine 91 – Ross 20, Mocon 17, Ponferada 13, Rosales 10, Belga 7, Onwubere 6, Norwood 4, Daquioag 4, Borboran 3, Exciminiano 3, Torres 2, Alejandro 2.

Quarterscores: 23-27, 51-49, 83-65, 111-91. JOSEF T. RAMOS