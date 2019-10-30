UPDATE: Ateneo completes historic sweep, gains outright Finals berth

TWO-time defending champion Ateneo De Manila University earned an outright finals berth after completing a historic sweep with an 86-64 decimation of University of the Philippines (UP) in Season 82 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The Blue Eagles bucked a slow start then flaunted its vaunted defense and balanced offense en route to their first-ever clean sweep of the 14-game elimination round.

Ateneo became the only third team to achieve the sweep in the Final Four era after University of the East did the feat in 2007 and University of Sto. Tomas in 1993.

“This is a team that has a tremendous amount of heart,” said head coach Tab Baldwin, whose Eagles extended their streak to 24 wins dating back to last season.

“The sacrifices that this team has made—this is the hardest practicing team that I ever coached in 40 years,” added the veteran American-Kiwi tactician.





Ivorian center Ange Kouame paced Ateneo’s all-out attack with 20 points and 12 rebounds while sophomore guard SJ Belangel showed up with 14 markers, three boards and two assists.

Will Navarro tallied 13 points in his return to action, captain Thirdy Ravena chipped in 11 markers while six other Atenean cagers added at least two points.

UP took a slim 21-20 lead in the first quarter, much to the delight of the fans clad in maroon.

But Ateneo silenced them with a 19-2 run powered by Kouame, Belangel and Navarro for a 43-27 lead late in the second frame.

The Eagles were never threatened from there and even enjoyed their biggest buffer at 24 points.

Kobe Paras had 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists while Bright Akhuetie and Javi Gomez De Liaño had 11 markers each for the second seed UP, which slid to 9-5.

The twice-to-beat Fighting Maroons will take on the winner between No. 3 Far Eastern University and No. 4 University of Sto. Tomas, which will battle in the first round of the stepladder semifinals on November 6.

De La Salle University and University of the East (UE) ended their respective campaigns with wins over separate foes.

One-and-done forward Jamie Malonzo erupted with 34 points built on seven triples as the Green Archers shot down Adamson University, 89-63, for an even 7-7 slate at No. 5.

Another one-and-done recruit in Rey Suerte uncorked 28 points to tow the Red Warriors past National University (NU), 79-77, and a 4-10 card at No. 7.

The Soaring Falcons landed at No. 6 with a 4-10 record while the Bulldogs wound up at the bottom with a 2-12 sheet.

Meanwhile, in the women’s division, five-time champ NU also gained an automatic slot in the finals after completing a sweep with an 80-62 romp over UE.

“I’m just happy that we accomplished with another feat, but we’re not finished with our goal which is to win the championship,” said head coach Pat Aquino, whose Lady Bulldogs also stretched their historic streak to 94 wins.

The scores:

Men’s division

First game

UE 79 – Suerte 28, Diakhite 17, Abanto 6, Cruz 6, Pagsanjan 6, Manalang 5, Mendoza 5, Antiporda 3, Tolentino 3, Apacible 0.

NU 77 – Gallego 20, Ildefonso D. 20, Gaye 10, Ildefonso S. 9, Clemente 5, Oczon 5, Galinato 4, Joson 2, Minerva 2, Rangel 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 37-42, 59-57, 79-77

Second game

LA SALLE 89 – Malonzo 34, Baltazar 14, Caracut 14, Bartlett 7, Serrano 7, Hill 5, Melecio 3, Laput 3, Lojera 2, Bates 0, Cu 0, Escandor 0, Lim 0, Manuel 0.

ADAMSON 63 – Manlapaz 15, Lastimosa 10, Mojica 9, Douanga 6, Ahanmisi 5, Chauca 4, Fermin 4, Sabandal 3, Zaldivar 3, Camacho 2, Yerro 2, Bernardo 0, Capulong 0, Flowers 0, Magbuhos 0, Orquez 0.

Quarters: 25-12, 50-29, 68-40, 89-63

Third game

ATENEO 86 – Kouame 20, Belangel 14, Navarro 13, Ravena 11, Go 7, Nieto Ma. 7, Mamuyac 5, Tio 4, Maagdenberg 3, Nieto Mi. 2, Andrade 0, Chiu 0, Daves 0, Mallillin 0, Wong 0.

UP 64 – Paras 13, Akhuetie 11, Gomez de Liaño Ja. 11, Gomez de Liaño Ju. 9, Tungcab 5, Jaboneta 4, Rivero 4, Manzo 2, Murrell 2, Webb 2, Mantilla 1, Prado 0, Spencer 0.

Quarters: 20-21, 45-32, 65-44, 86-64

Women’s division

NU 80 – Animam 13, Goto 11, Bartolo 9, Clarin 9, Hayes 6, Itesi 6, Surada 6, Pingol 4, Cac 3, Canuto 3, Dimaunahan 3, Cacho 2, Del Carmen 2, Fabruada 2, Harada 1.

UE 62 – Cortizano 20, Terrinal 17, Ganade 13, Pedregosa 5, Cuadero 3, Ordas 3, Caraig 0, Fernandez 0, Nama 0, Tinio 0.

Quarters: 28-12, 49-23, 69-46, 80-62