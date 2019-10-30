Home Second Headlines La Salle, UE close UAAP 82 campaigns on winning note

DE LA SALLE University and University of the East (UE) closed their respective campaigns on a winning note at the expense of separate foes in Season 82 University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) men’s basketball tournament on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

La Salle gunned down Adamson University, 89-63, to wind up at No. 5 with an even 7-7 record.

Jamie Malonzo capped his one-and-done UAAP career with a 34-point explosion built on seven triples to go with 12 rebounds for the Green Archers.

Graduating guard Andrei Caracut chipped in 14 points, six assists and three boards while veteran forward Justine Baltazar also added 14 markers on top of 13 rebounds in the win.

Rookie guard AP Manlapaz had 15 points even as Jerom Lastimosa had 10 markers for the Soaring Falcons, who landed at No. 6 with a 4-10 slate.


One-and-done guard Val Chauca, Simon Camacho, Egie Mojica and Kristian Bernardo played their last game for Adamson.

In the first game, UE pulled off a 79-77 victory over National University (NU), behind one-and-done forward Rey Suerte.

Suerte erupted with 28 points towing the Red Warriors to a 4-10 finish at No. 7.

Senegalese center Adama Diakhite pumped in 17 points and 12 rebounds while Philip Manalang closed his five-year career in UE with five markers.

Dave Ildefonso and JV Gallego had 20 points each for the Bulldogs, who ended the season on a five-game losing skid and with a 2-12 card at the bottom. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

First game

UE 79 – Suerte 28, Diakhite 17, Abanto 6, Cruz 6, Pagsanjan 6, Manalang 5, Mendoza 5, Antiporda 3, Tolentino 3, Apacible 0.

NU 77 – Gallego 20, Ildefonso D. 20, Gaye 10, Ildefonso S. 9, Clemente 5, Oczon 5, Galinato 4, Joson 2, Minerva 2, Rangel 0, Yu 0.

Quarters: 22-21, 37-42, 59-57, 79-77

Second game

LA SALLE 89 – Malonzo 34, Baltazar 14, Caracut 14, Bartlett 7, Serrano 7, Hill 5, Melecio 3, Laput 3, Lojera 2, Bates 0, Cu 0, Escandor 0, Lim 0, Manuel 0.

ADAMSON 63 – Manlapaz 15, Lastimosa 10, Mojica 9, Douanga 6, Ahanmisi 5, Chauca 4, Fermin 4, Sabandal 3, Zaldivar 3, Camacho 2, Yerro 2, Bernardo 0, Capulong 0, Flowers 0, Magbuhos 0, Orquez 0.

Quarters: 25-12, 50-29, 68-40, 89-63

 

