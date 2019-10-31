Home Business Top Business Meralco seeks ERC nod for power supply deals

Meralco seeks ERC nod for power supply deals

By JORDEENE B. LAGARE
By JORDEENE B. LAGARE

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) is seeking the approval of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) for the power-supply agreements (PSAs) it signed with San Miguel Energy Corp. (SMEC), First Gen Hydro Power Corp. (FGHPC), South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC) and Phinma Energy Corp. in September.

Meralco and these generation companies (gencos) jointly submitted their applications covering a supply of 1,700 megawatts (MW).

On September 13, Meralco signed accords for 500-MW mid-merit capacity. SPPC shall deliver 290 MW of electricity, while Phinma Energy, 110 MW, and First Gen Hydro Power, 100 MW.

The power distributor sealed the deal for 1,200 MW of baseload capacity on September 17. Under the deal, Phinma Energy shall provide 200 MW of electricity and SMEC, 300 MW, while SPPC, 670 MW.

Meralco said it had to source additional power supply through bilateral supply contracts to ensure continuous and reliable electricity for its customers.


“Based on the power situation outlook for 2020 and succeeding years, Meralco foresees a capacity deficit in its portfolio due to the expiration by Dec. 25, 2019, of its power supply agreements covering 1,905 MW,” its application reads.

The ERC said it would ensure that distribution utilities (DUs) that signed PSAs with a generation company opted for the lowest cost offer during the competitive selection process (CSP).

“At the moment, we cannot as yet determine or confirm whether the proposed rate in the Meralco PSA adverted to was indeed the least cost. But once the subject Meralco PSA application has been filed, the ERC will conduct a thorough evaluation to ensure [that] the proposed rate in the PSA is the least cost,” ERC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Devanadera said.

“We will require the submission of pertinent documents from the distribution utilities that will show proof that the CSP [that they] have undertaken in securing their power supply from the generation companies adhered to the ‘least cost’ principle,” Devanadera added.

The CSP primarily aims to ensure a fair, reasonable and cost effective generation charge for consumers, under a transparent bidding between gencos and DUs.

Early this year, the Supreme Court ruled that all PSA applications submitted to the regulatory agency on or after June 30, 2015 must undergo a competitive bidding.

Meralco previously conducted three public biddings for the procurement of power supply of which only one of the three CSPs conducted failed.

Meralco shares ended flat at P346 apiece on Wednesday.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

PSEI hits 8,000 after nearly 3 mos

Tyrone Jasper Piad -
0
THE stock market breached the 8,000 level again on Wednesday as more corporate-earning releases and positive developments on the US-China trade war continue to...
Read more
Top Business

‘Lackluster’ bank lending seen despite RRR cut

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
BANK-LENDING growth would remain “lackluster” despite the additional liquidity in the financial system resulting from the recent reduction in lenders’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR),...
Read more
Top Business

Peso hits P50.88:$1

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
THE Philippine peso returned to P50:$1 on Wednesday amid the anticipated cut in the US interest rates and better Philippine economic growth in the...
Read more
Top Business

Study: Better economic indicators after Train

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
THE Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train) could result in improved economic and poverty indicators, according to a policy brief titled “Assessing...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

SWS: Families victimized by common crimes down in Q3

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ABOUT 1.4 million families fell victim to common crimes in the past six months, according to the third quarter survey by the Social Weather...
Read more

New LPA affects Visayas, Mindanao

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ANOTHER low pressure area (LPA) off the coast of the eastern part of the country is affecting Visayas and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau...
Read more

ECO Expo Asia opens in HK

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Hong Kong launched its 14th edition of the ECO Expo Asia at the AsiaWorld Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019. Organized by the Hong Kong...
Read more

Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

Latest Stories CRIS DIAZ -
0
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends,...
Read more

Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

Latest Stories Catherine S. Valente, TMT -
0
MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, "to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints...
Read more

Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.