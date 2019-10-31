Home Business Top Business Trade dept: Plywood eyed for certification

Trade dept: Plywood eyed for certification

By Anna Leah E. Gonzales
By Anna Leah E. Gonzales

THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) is studying the possibility of issuing an order to put back plywood on the list of products requiring certification.

In as statement on Wednesday, the DTI said it recently consulted with plywood industry stakeholders to get their inputs on the influx of plywood imports in the country.

According to the department, such imports, which are not tested for quality, grew almost fourfold from 2015 to 2019.

“If needed, the agency will draft a department administrative order (DAO) to reinstate plywood in the list of products under mandatory certification,” said DTI.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said the order’s objective was to ensure consumer safety and eliminate the selling of substandard plywood in the market.


He also said substandard plywood were threatening both public safety and the local manufacturing industry.

“We saw the numbers in plywood. In [the] three-year period since plywood was removed from the list in 2015, imports have rapidly increased and these are not tested for standard compliance. It’s good if these products comply with the standards,” Lopez added.

According to the Bureau of Philippine Standards (BPS), plywood imports from January to June 2015 reached 8,624 metric tons (MT), worth around $4.5 million. In the same period this year, these grew to 32,768 MT, worth around $12.75 million.

A total of 194,826 MT of plywood worth S$ 75.58 million were imported from July 2015 to June 2019.

“We are adding more products [to the list] since many of them were released from the list. Since then, we saw import surges of these products. And since they are not subjected to mandatory testing, substandard products can come in,” Lopez said.

He also said that since substandard plywood could be sold at a very low price, local manufacturers might be forced to sell it at a loss or stop operations. This, in turn, may shrink the country’s manufacturing base and widen the trade deficit.

Under the proposed order, plywood products must comply with the technical regulation for mandatory Philippine standard (PS) licensing scheme under the international standard for plywood, PNS ISO 12465:2017.

The BPS will then test plywood samples before issuing PS Quality or Safety Certification marks to local manufacturers and Import Commodity Clearances (ICC) to importers.

OTHER STORIES

Top Business

PSEI hits 8,000 after nearly 3 mos

Tyrone Jasper Piad -
0
THE stock market breached the 8,000 level again on Wednesday as more corporate-earning releases and positive developments on the US-China trade war continue to...
Read more
Top Business

‘Lackluster’ bank lending seen despite RRR cut

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
BANK-LENDING growth would remain “lackluster” despite the additional liquidity in the financial system resulting from the recent reduction in lenders’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR),...
Read more
Top Business

Peso hits P50.88:$1

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
THE Philippine peso returned to P50:$1 on Wednesday amid the anticipated cut in the US interest rates and better Philippine economic growth in the...
Read more
Top Business

Study: Better economic indicators after Train

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
THE Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion Act (Train) could result in improved economic and poverty indicators, according to a policy brief titled “Assessing...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

SWS: Families victimized by common crimes down in Q3

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ABOUT 1.4 million families fell victim to common crimes in the past six months, according to the third quarter survey by the Social Weather...
Read more

New LPA affects Visayas, Mindanao

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
ANOTHER low pressure area (LPA) off the coast of the eastern part of the country is affecting Visayas and Mindanao, the state-run weather bureau...
Read more

ECO Expo Asia opens in HK

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Hong Kong launched its 14th edition of the ECO Expo Asia at the AsiaWorld Expo on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2019. Organized by the Hong Kong...
Read more

Garbage from South Korea in Misamis Oriental to be shipped back in Dec

Latest Stories CRIS DIAZ -
0
CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The remaining 5,000 tons of garbage in Misamis Oriental from South Korea will be sent back before the year ends,...
Read more

Palace declares half-day work in govt on Oct 31

Latest Stories Catherine S. Valente, TMT -
0
MALACAÑANG on Wednesday declared half-day work in government offices on Thursday, October 31, "to provide government employees full opportunity to properly observe All Saints...
Read more

Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.