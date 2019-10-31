Banks announce All Saints’, All Souls’ Day schedules

Banks will offer limited services over the weekend as the country observes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2 (Friday and Saturday), which had been declared as special non-working holidays.

Tan-led Philippine National Bank (PNB) said all its branches will be closed except for selected branches.

Open on November 1 are PNB branches at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 (NAIA 1) Departure Area (4:30 a.m.-8 p.m.), NAIA Terminal 2 (NAIA 2) Departure Area (6 a.m.-8 p.m.), and NAIA Terminal 3 (NAIA 3) Arrival Area (4 a.m.-4 a.m.).

Branches in NAIA 1 Departure Area (4:30 a.m.-8 p.m.), NAIA 2 Departure Area (6 a.m.-8 p.m.), NAIA 3 Arrival Area (4 a.m.-4 a.m.), Manila-Century Park Hotel (10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.), Iloilo-Iznart (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Boracay Station 2 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), General Santos-KCC Mall (9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.), and Zamboanga-KCC Mal (9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.) are open on November 2.

Security Bank Corp. said all its branches will be closed on November 1.





“On November 2, 2019 (Saturday), an additional Special Non-Working Day, only Security Bank NAIA and NAIA Terminal 3 branches will be open to serve our clients,” it added.

China Banking Corp. branches open in Metro Manila on November 2 are: Circuit Makati (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), Commonwealth Avenue (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), Cubao-Araneta,

Don Antonio (9 a.m.-1 p.m.), Eastwood City (9 a.m.-12 noon), Fairview-Terraces (1 p.m.-4 p.m.), Filinvest Corp. City – Commercenter, Greenbelt 1, Greenhills, Pasig-SM Supercenter (half day), Roosevelt Avenue (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), SM Aura Premier (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), SM City Bicutan (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), SM City BF Parañaque (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), SM City Marikina (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), SM City Masinag (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), SM City San Lazaro (half day), SM City Taytay (half day), SM Fairview (10 a.m.-1 p.m.), SM Mall of Asia (10 a.m.-6 p.m.), SM Megamall (half day), SM North Edsa, SM North Towers (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) SM Southmall, and Trinoma.

United Coconut Planters Bank said all its branches would be closed on November 1.

“UCPB ATMs including cash deposit machines, internet banking and mobile banking will remain available for clients’ transactions,” it added.

All UCPB regular banking operations will resume on November 4.