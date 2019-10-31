Home News Latest Stories CBCP seeks help for Mindanao quake victims

CBCP seeks help for Mindanao quake victims

By EVA CASALJAY
THE Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) sought financial help for the victims of the recent Mindanao earthquake.

CBCP President Archbishop Romulo Valles, through a letter, conveyed the message from Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of the Kidapawan Diocese.

“The Diocese of Kidapawan has decided to do immediate relief work to serve evacuees either directly or in partnership with the local government units in the parishes of Mlang and Tulunan and other areas, especially in bringing needed water and food. We need your kind assistance for us to do this,” it read.

Valles further asked everyone to be in “solidarity with the suffering people” and to keep praying.

“Let us not forget to continue praying to the Lord for the suffering people in these areas that they remain calm and alert, and that they continue to care and be watchful and concerned for each other during this time of fear and anxeity,” he stated.

The Church has released a request for prayers for the quake victims.


Mindanao has been rocked recently by a series of earthquakes, the third of which happened on Thursday morning.

More than a dozen people died from the quakes that struck the southern Philippine region on October 16 and 29. Hundreds were reported injured and over a hundred buildings damaged.

