Cebu police chief relieved over Misamis Occidental mayor ambush

THE Cebu City Police chief was administratively relieved on Thursday to pave the way for an investigation over the killing of Clarin, Misamis Occidental mayor David Navarro.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano De Leon, Central Visayas Region Police chief, ordered the relief of Col. Gemma Vinluan to make her “available for investigation.”

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the investigation transferred from the PNP to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Navarro was gunned down while on board a police vehicle along M. Velez Street, Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City on October 25. He was placed under police custody for allegedly punching a massage therapist. DARWIN PESCO

 


