Home News Latest Stories Fire engulfs World Heritage castle in Japan's Okinawa

Fire engulfs World Heritage castle in Japan’s Okinawa

By THE MANILA TIMES
By THE MANILA TIMES

TOKYO: A major fire devastated a historic Japanese castle on the southern island of Okinawa on Thursday morning, destroying large parts of the World Heritage site’s complex, local authorities said.

The Shuri castle is a key part of a complex dating back to the Ryukyu Kingdom, and is believed to have been in use from around the 1400s. Most of the current structures are reconstructions based on original plans and photos of the old castle.

Shuri Castle after a fire ripped through the historic site in Naha, Okinawa, Japan. JIJI PRESS/AFP

“All the (three) main buildings have burnt down, with nothing left behind,” Daisuke Furugen, an official with the local Naha fire department, told Agence France-Presse.

“Efforts to extinguish the fire are continuing, with 30 fire engines and some 100 firefighters involved.”


“We have no reports of injuries,” he added.

The blaze started before 3:00 am on Thursday morning, with the cause unknown as yet.

It started in the elaborate main building of the complex, a grand red structure with traditional tiling on the roof, and spread quickly to nearby buildings, officials said.

Television footage showed large orange flames engulfing the castle before sunrise, with daylight revealing the extensive damage done to the site. In some cases little more than charred and smoking wood was left behind.

“I am extremely saddened by this. I am utterly in shock,” Naha Mayor Mikiko Shiroma told reporters.

“We have lost our symbol.”

“Naha city will make our greatest possible efforts to do everything in our power” to deal with the fire and its aftermath, she pledged earlier, during an emergency meeting on the fire.

The castle is a major tourist draw in the southwestern Japanese island of Okinawa. JIJI PRESS/AFP – STR

‘Symbol of Okinawa’

“It’s sad. It’s hard to put the feeling into words,” a local resident told national broadcaster NHK.

“I feel hollowed out… It’s been a symbol of Okinawa.”

Officials said a festival that began on the 27th was being held at the site and preparatory work for some of the event had been ongoing up until 1am, hours before the blaze erupted.

However, it was not immediately clear whether there was a link to the fire.

The complex was largely destroyed during World War II, when the headquarters of the Japanese army was dug underneath the monument.

But it was extensively restored, with the work on the main hall based on scale drawings and photographs taken before the destruction, as well as extensive archaeological excavation.

The complex reopened as a national park in 1992.

Thanks to the faithful nature of the reconstruction, the site along with the remaining ruins was registered along with other Ryukyu sites in the region as a World Heritage Site in 2000.

“Five hundred years of Ryukyuan history (12th-17th century) are represented by this group of sites and monuments,” the entry on the UNESCO website explains.

“The ruins of the castles, on imposing elevated sites, are evidence for the social structure over much of that period, while the sacred sites provide mute testimony to the rare survival of an ancient form of religion into the modern age.”

Shuri castle itself was largely destroyed during World War II, but it was extensively restored and reopened as a national park in 1992. JIJI PRESS/AFP – STR

The reconstructed main hall of the Shuri castle in particular is praised as “a great monument symbolising the pride of the Ryukyu people.”

The facility’s Shurei-mon Gate, with its striking red-tiled roof, was featured on a special banknote issued in 2000 when the G8 summit was hosted in Okinawa.

And the Olympic torch relay for next year’s Tokyo Summer Games was due to pass by the site as it travels around the country in 2020.

Japan is dotted with historic castle complexes, most of which are careful reconstructions of original buildings.

Several have suffered damage from natural disasters in recent decades, including Kumamoto Castle in southern Japan, which was badly affected by a series of devastating earthquakes. AFP

OTHER STORIES

Latest Stories

Nationals rally to beat Astros and capture World Series

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
HOUSTON: The Washington Nationals completed one of the most shocking championship runs in Major League Baseball history Wednesday by defeating Houston 6-2 to capture the US capital's...
Read more
Latest Stories

Pompeo on offense against ‘truly hostile’ China

THE MANILA TIMES -
0
NEW YORK: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts, calling Beijing "truly hostile" to...
Read more
Latest Stories

Banks announce All Saints’, All Souls’ Day schedules

Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
Banks will offer limited services over the weekend as the country observes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2...
Read more
Latest Stories

PNP mobilizes units in quake-affected areas in Mindanao

Darwin Pesco -
0
THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Thursday ordered all its regional offices in Mindanao to mobilize its personnel and units after a 6.5 magnitude...
Read more
Loading...

LATEST STORIES

Cebu police chief relieved over Misamis Occidental mayor ambush

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
THE Cebu City Police chief was administratively relieved on Thursday to pave the way for an investigation over the killing of Clarin, Misamis Occidental...
Read more

Nationals rally to beat Astros and capture World Series

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
HOUSTON: The Washington Nationals completed one of the most shocking championship runs in Major League Baseball history Wednesday by defeating Houston 6-2 to capture the US capital's...
Read more

Pompeo on offense against ‘truly hostile’ China

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
NEW YORK: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday vowed to ramp up pressure on China on multiple fronts, calling Beijing "truly hostile" to...
Read more

Fire engulfs World Heritage castle in Japan’s Okinawa

Latest Stories THE MANILA TIMES -
0
TOKYO: A major fire devastated a historic Japanese castle on the southern island of Okinawa on Thursday morning, destroying large parts of the World...
Read more

Banks announce All Saints’, All Souls’ Day schedules

Latest Stories Mayvelin U. Caraballo, TMT -
0
Banks will offer limited services over the weekend as the country observes All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2...
Read more

Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019

Today's Front Page THE MANILA TIMES -
0
Today’s Front Page October 31, 2019
Dailymotion Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Copyright © The Manila Times – All Rights Reserved.