LPA off coast east of Mindanao to affects parts of PH – Pagasa

A low pressure area (LPA) hovers off the coast east of Mindanao on Thursday but is unlikely to intensify into a storm, the state-run weather bureau said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday spotted the LPA at 600 kilometers east of Davao City.

Pagasa weather specialist Raymond Ordinario said while the LPA has low chances of intensifying into a storm, it was likely to traverse the Visayas land mass over the weekend and would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, Ordinario said.

The LPA was forecast to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Bicol Region, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected over the Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon because of the northeast monsoon or amihan.





Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience localized thunderstorms, according to Pagasa.