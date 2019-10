THE Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) lifted the number coding scheme for all vehicles in Metro Manila starting at 12 noon today, Thursday.

The country is observing All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2 nationwide.

The MMDA previously announced that the number coding scheme for provincial buses would also be lifted today and on November 4 to accommodate more passengers going home to the provinces.

Number coding is atomatically lifted on November 1.