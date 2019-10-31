Home News Latest Stories Palace: Duterte safe in Davao City after another quake hit Mindanao ‬

By Catherine S. Valente, TMT
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte is safe, Malacañang assured the public, after another strong earthquake hit parts of Mindanao on Thursday morning.

In a text message, Palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said that Duterte was in Davao City, one of the areas hit by the quake.

Panelo answered in the affirmative when asked about the President’s situation and said that he would visit his parents’ tomb today.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a magnitude 6.5 earthquake was recorded at 9:11 a.m. in Tulunan town in Cotabato, the same area where the deadly magnitude 6.6 tremor hit on Tuesday.

Parts of Mindanao are still reeling from Tuesday’s quake, which left 10 dead and 395 people injured.


